DANNY ELFMAN Surprise Releases New Song “Monkeys on the Loose” For Halloween!

All treats and no tricks here! Visionary composer and recording artist Danny Elfman is treating fans to a surprise new track, “Monkeys on the Loose” just in time for Halloween. Listen to the song, produced by Elfman and Nick Launay, HERE.

On releasing the track, Elfman shared, “Halloween has obviously been a huge part of my life, and I’d been working on a big batch of new songs for my upcoming album. Nick [Launay] had taken on the task of trying some arrangement/production ideas on this crazy song ‘Monkeys on the Loose’, and while working on it, we thought…wouldn’t it be wild to work up a version for a special Halloween release (even though it was barely over a week away!). We decided to just jump in and go for it and the band was rehearsing it already for the upcoming shows. They were more than game to record it. So…here it is!”

Nick Launay added, “Sometimes the Universe conjures up the wildest of things…imagine stepping into Danny Elfman’s magical world, during your absolute favorite time of the year: HALLOWEEN! Well that just happened! Only weeks ago Danny played me some new songs, each of them transporting me into a different scene of characters. The song ‘Monkeys’ came up, but these seemed like no ordinary monkeys, they were mischievously ghoulish. I felt some of them might even have bat wings. One thing became obvious: the song had to be captured and released to the world by Halloween night…but could it be done? Well, when crazy goons get together, crazy things happen! Happy Halloween everyone!”

The song comes shortly after the release of BEETLEJUCE BEETLEJUICE (Score from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) via WaterTower Records, the highly anticipated follow-up to Elfman’s iconic score for Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice more than 30 years ago.

Elfman will be performing tracks from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, along with countless legendary songs from throughout his film and television catalog this weekend for his final two shows of the year: Danny Elfman: From Boingo to Batman to Big Mess and Beyond! These larger-than-life performances will journey through Elfman’s prolific career as an artist, composer, and trailblazer, featuring songs from Oingo Boingo, his solo career, including his 2021 album Big Mess; as well as a plethora of his film scores and television themes from Alice in Wonderland, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons, Wednesday, and more. Complete with a full rock band, choir, and orchestra, the shows will transport audiences into the magical world of Danny Elfman like never before.

The all-star band that performed on “Monkeys on the Loose” will be joining Elfman once again for his Los Angeles and Mountain View performances this weekend. Band members include Stu Brooks on bass (Dub Trio, Lady Gaga), Nili Brosh on guitar (Dethklok), Robin Finck on guitar (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses), and Ilan Rubin on drums (Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves). The orchestra will be conducted by Steve Bartek (Original Guitarist Oingo Boingo).

The shows will be taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, on Saturday, November 2, and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA, on Sunday, November 3. Tickets are available HERE.

