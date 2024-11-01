HBO Releases First Glimpses of The New Original Drama Series ‘IT: WELCOME TO DERRY’

HBO has released first-look images of the upcoming original drama series IT: WELCOME TO DERRY. The series, from Warner Bros. Television and developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (“IT,” “IT Chapter Two”) and Jason Fuchs (“IT Chapter Two,” “Wonder Woman,” “Argylle”), will debut in 2025 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Andy Muschietti will direct four episodes of the nine-episode series.

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

The cast of the series includes Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård.

Produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on the novel “It” by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.