TBS “All I Watch for Christmas” and TNT “Christmas Maximus” Kick Off Holiday Programming on November 2nd!

TBS and TNT will ring in the holiday season with festive films and themed episodes beginning on Saturday, November 2. With countless blockbuster films airing over 8-weeks, TNT “Christmas Maximus” takes holiday movies to the next level, serving as a hub for endless seasonal offerings and high-energy classics. TBS “All I Watch for Christmas” is the ultimate destination for nostalgic and spirited movies, series and specials all season long.

Keeping with annual tradition, TBS and TNT will host 24-hour movie marathons of “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and “Elf.” Other holiday classics airing in November and December include “Jack Frost,” “Dr. Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966),” and “The Polar Express.” In addition, “Dinner and a Movie,” hosted by actor Jason Biggs and “The New York Times” bestselling author Jenny Mollen, returns with festive films including “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” featuring special guest Beverly D’Angelo, “Four Christmases,” and “Die Hard.”

TBS will air fan-favorite holiday episodes of “Friends,” “Modern Family,” and “Big Bang Theory” throughout the season, and premiere an all-new Christmas-themed episode of “American Dad” on December 23.

To celebrate the season, TBS is partnering with King of Christmas, an online retailer for high quality holiday décor, to bring fans the “All I Watch for Christmas” collection. Consisting of Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments, and other trimmings for your tree, fans can order from the collection to ensure their home is holiday movie ready. TBS and King of Christmas will also be gifting trees to families in need through their nonprofit partner.

The TBS and TNT holiday programming schedule is below.

A CHRISTMAS STORY

TNT

Monday, November 11 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Thursday, December 5 at 8pm & 12am ET/PT

Monday, December 16 at 7:45pm & 12am ET/PT

24-hour marathon airs from Tuesday, December 24 at 9 pm to Wednesday, November 25 at 9pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, December 7 at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie)

24-hour marathon airs from Tuesday, December 24 at 8 pm to Wednesday, November 25 at 8pm ET/PT

A CHRISTMAS STORY CHRISTMAS

TNT

Monday, November 11 at 9:30pm ET/PT

Wednesday, December 25 at 9pm ET/PT

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (1999)

TNT

Thursday, December 5 at 10pm & 2am ET/PT

AMERICAN DAD!

TBS

Christmas Marathon

Sunday, December 22 starting at 7:30am ET/PT

All-New Christmas Episode

Monday, December 23 starting at 10pm ET/PT

AVENGERS: END GAME

TBS

New Year’s Eve Marvel Movie Marathon

Tuesday, December 31 at 4:15pm ET/PT

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

TBS

New Year’s Eve Marvel Movie Marathon

Tuesday, December 31 at 1:15pm ET/PT

THE BIG BANG THEORY

TBS

Thanksgiving Themed Episodes Marathon

Thursday, November 28 starting at 6pm ET/PT

Holiday Themed Episodes Marathons

Sunday, December 15 starting at 6pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 22 starting at 6pm ET/PT

Tuesday, December 24 starting at 5pm ET/PT

BLACK PANTHER

TBS

New Year’s Eve Marvel Movie Marathon

Tuesday, December 31 at 10:30am ET/PT

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

TNT

Sunday, November 3 at 3pm & 1am ET/PT

Sunday, November 10 at 12:30 am ET/PT

Monday, November 11 at 3pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 16 at 2:15pm & 2:00am ET/PT

Monday, December 23 at 1:45pm ET/PT

Wednesday, December 25 at 1:30am ET/PT

Tuesday, December 31 at 8:15am &12am ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 2 at 11:15am ET/PT

Saturday, November 9 at 1:15pm & 12:15am ET/PT

Saturday, November 23 at 12am ET/PT

DECK THE HALLS

TNT

Sunday, November 10 at 3pm ET/PT

Monday, November 25 at 12am ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 30 at 2am ET/PT

Saturday, December 7 at 1:30pm ET/PT

DIE HARD

TNT

Saturday, November 23 at 8pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 22 at 8pm & 10:30pm ET/PT

TBS

Sunday, November 3 at 10pm & 3am ET/PT

Saturday, December 14 at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie)

Saturday, December 14 at 1am ET/PT

DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (1966)

TNT

Sunday, November 10 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Monday, November 11 at 5pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 17 at 6:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 15 at 7pm, 9:45pm, & 12:30am ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 16 at 6:27pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 23 at 5:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 14 at 10am ET/PT

Sunday, December 15 at 2:45pm & 3:15pm ET/PT

Thursday, December 19 at 10pm & 10:30pm ET/PT

ELF

TNT

Sunday, November 10 at 8pm ET/PT

Monday, November 11 at 5:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 24 at 9:30pm ET/PT

Monday, November 25 at 8pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 28 at 11:30am & 4pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 2 at 6pm &10:15pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 17 at 8pm & 10pm ET/PT

Friday, November 22 at 10pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 23 at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie)

24-hour marathon airs from Friday, November 29 at 8 pm to Saturday, November 30 at 8pm ET/PT

FAMILY MATTERS

TBS

Holiday Themed Episode Marathons

Sunday, December 22 starting at 6am ET/PT

Tuesday, December 24 starting at 6am ET/PT

FRED CLAUS

TNT

Sunday, November 10 at 5:03pm & 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 17 at 1pm & 11 pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 28 at 9am & 1:30pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 2 at 3:30pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 3 at 3pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 16 at 2pm & 12:15am ET/PT

Friday, November 22 at 12am ET/PT

Saturday, November 23 at 2pm ET/PT

FRIENDS

TBS

Thanksgiving Themed Episodes Marathons

Wednesday, November 27 starting at 10:30am ET/PT

Thursday, November 28 starting at 12:30pm ET/PT

Holiday Themed Episodes Marathons

Sunday, December 22 starting at 1pm ET/PT

Tuesday, December 24 starting at 11:30am ET/PT

FOUR CHRISTMASES

TNT

Sunday, November 3 at 5pm & 11pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 16 at 4:15pm & 12am ET/PT

Sunday, November 24 at 5:30pm ET/PT

Monday, November 25 at 4pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 9 at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie)

Sunday, November 10 at 6:15pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 17 at 1:48pm and 12am ET/PT

Thursday, November 28 at 12:15am ET/PT

Friday, November 29 at 12:57pm ET/PT

JACK FROST

TNT

Friday, November 15 at 3:45am ET/PT

Saturday, November 16 at 12pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 24 at 12:15pm & 1:30am ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 2 at 1:15pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 10 at 4pm ET/PT

LAST CHRISTMAS

TNT

Monday, November 11 at 11:45pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 24 at 3:45am ET/PT

TBS

Sunday, November 17 at 3:33pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 7 at 3:30pm & 2:15am ET/PT

LAST HOLIDAY

TNT

Tuesday, December 24 at 12:15pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, December 7 at 5:45pm ET/PT

Thursday, December 26 at 11pm ET/PT

MODERN FAMILY

TBS

Thanksgiving Themed Episodes Marathon

Thursday, November 28 starting at 10am ET/PT

Holiday Themed Episodes Marathons

Sunday, December 22 starting at 9:30am ET/PT

Tuesday, December 24 starting at 8am ET/PT

NATIONAL LAMPOON CHRISTMAS VACATION

TNT

Sunday, November 3 at 7pm & 9pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 16 at 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 17 at 7pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 24 at 7:30pm ET/PT

Monday, November 25 at 6pm ET/PT

24-hour marathon airs from Thursday, November 28 at 6 pm to Friday, November 29 at 6pm ET/PT

TBS

Sunday, November 10 at 8pm &10pm ET/PT

Friday, November 22 at 8pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 23 at 6pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 30 at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie)

Saturday, November 30 at 10pm ET/PT

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY

TNT

Monday, December 16 at 5:30pm & 9:45pm ET/PT

Monday, December 23 at 10pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 9 at 5:45pm & 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 10 at 12am ET/PT

Sunday, November 17 at 5:48pm & 1:45am ET/PT

Sunday, December 15 at 12:30pm & 3:45pm ET/PT

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE CURSE OF THE BLACK PEARL

TNT

Cyber Monday Movie Marathon

Monday, December 2 at 11am ET/PT

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MAN’S CHEST

TNT

Cyber Monday Movie Marathon

Monday, December 2 at 2pm ET/PT

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD’S END

TNT

Cyber Monday Movie Marathon

Monday, December 2 at 5pm ET/PT

PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: ON STRANGER TIDES

TNT

Cyber Monday Movie Marathon

Monday, December 2 at 8pm ET/PT

THE POLAR EXPRESS

TNT

Sunday, November 17 at 3:27pm & 9pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 24 at 3:30pm ET/PT

Monday, November 25 at 2pm ET/PT

TBS

Sunday, November 3 at 10:30am & 5:30pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 9 at 3:45pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 10 at 2pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 16 at 4:27pm & 10:15pm ET/PT

Thursday, November 28 at 10:15pm ET/PT

Friday, November 29 at 2:42pm ET/PT

THE WIZARD OF OZ

TNT

Sunday, December 15 at 7:30pm & 10:15pm ET/PT

Tuesday, December 24 at 6:45pm ET/PT

Tuesday, December 31 at 6am & 12:45pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 16 at 8pm ET/PT (Dinner and a Movie)

Sunday, November 17 at 11:33am ET/PT

Thursday, November 28 at 8pm ET/PT

Friday, November 29 at 5:45pm ET/PT

Saturday, December 7 at 10pm ET/PT

Sunday, December 8 at 1:45pm & 11pm ET/PT

WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

TNT

Sunday, November 24 at 11:30pm ET/PT

Monday, November 25 at 12pm & 10pm ET/PT

Monday, December 23 at 3:45pm & 8pm ET/PT

Tuesday, December 24 at 4:45pm ET/PT

Tuesday, December 31 at 10:45am & 10pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 23 at 12pm &10pm ET/PT

Saturday, November 30 at 12am ET/PT

Wednesday, December 25 at 10pm ET/PT

THE YEAR WITHOUT SANTA CLAUS (1974)

TNT

Sunday, November 17 at 5:27pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 24 at 2:27pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 16 at 6:57pm ET/PT

Sunday, November 17 at 10:30am ET/PT

Saturday, November 23 at 4:27pm ET/PT

Friday, November 29 at 4:42pm ET/PT

8-BIT CHRISTMAS

TNT

Wednesday, December 25 at 11:15pm ET/PT

TBS

Saturday, November 9 at 11am ET/PT