Comedian MATT RIFE Announces Dates For 2025 ‘STAY GOLDEN TOUR’

Comedian Matt Rife announced his 2025 Stay Golden Tour with 32 arena and amphitheater shows across North America next year. Produced by Live Nation, the brand-new tour will kick off on Saturday, March 8 in Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center, with additional stops in Houston, Pittsburgh, San Diego, North Charleston, Montreal, Kansas City, and more. The tour will see Matt playing the biggest rooms of his career thus far, including his first-ever headline show at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

The Stay Golden Tour follows Matt’s wildly successful ProbleMATTic World Tour, which saw the comedian sell over 600,000 tickets across 250+ shows in less than 48 hours following the announcement in June 2023. The multi-year tour included shows across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12pm local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 22 at 12pm local time at MattRifeOfficial.com.

In 2021, Rife self-produced his first one-hour comedy special, “Only Fans,” which he distributed through YouTube and in April 2023, he released his second special, “Matthew Steven Rife,” also on YouTube. On November 15, 2023, he released his first Netflix special, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection,” which achieved over 10.3 million views in its first two weeks, becoming the most viewed special on the streaming platform in the latter half of 2023. Rife’s incredible success opened the door to a lucrative two-special deal with Netflix, which included a development deal for a groundbreaking gym/workplace comedy series that he will both write and star in. The partnership also featured Netflix’s first-ever crowd work special, “Lucid,” which premiered on August 13, 2024, quickly entering the top 10 most-watched shows in 37 countries on the platform for two weeks.

Rife is set to take on a leading role in Rolling Loud, an R-rated comedy co-produced by Live Nation Productions, which will be filmed at the renowned hip-hop festival of the same name this winter. The film is written and directed by Jeremy Garelick (Murder Mystery 2) through his company, American High. The UTA Independent Film Group is handling worldwide rights for the project, which is scheduled for release next year.

MATT RIFE: STAY GOLDEN TOUR 2025 DATES:

Sat Mar 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Mar 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Mar 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sun Mar 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sat Apr 12 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Arena

Sun Apr 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sun May 04 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat May 17 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Sat Jun 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sun Jun 08 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Jun 21 – North Charleston, SC – N. Charleston Coliseum

Sun Jun 22 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sat Jul 05 – Honolulu, HI – Blaisdell Arena

Sat Jul 12 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Jul 13 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jul 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 09 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Sun Aug 10 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Aug 23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sun Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Sep 13 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Sep 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sat Sep 27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live (Early Show) *

Sat Sep 27 – Austin, TX – ACL Live (Late Show) *

Sat Oct 18 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sun Oct 19 – Mountainview, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Nov 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Nov 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Nov 28 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Sat Nov 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sun Dec 14 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Wed Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

*Special Taping

ABOUT MATT RIFE:

Comedian/Actor/Producer/Writer/Author Matt Rife has cemented himself as one of biggest stand ups in the world through his top performing Netflix special and his remarkable engagement on social media where he has amassed over 39.4 million followers, and more than 3 billion ?views globally.

This December, Rife will release his first book, Your Mom’s Gonna Love Me, a memoir from Simon & Schuster. In his book, Rife reveals (without apology, of course) what led him to becoming comedy’s biggest lightning rod before he reached thirty, in a story full of bold and hysterical takes on everything from rap battles with ex-cons to Matt’s struggles with depression and his many brushes with failure before finally hitting it big.

Rife is selling-out theaters and arenas around the globe and is currently on his biggest tour to-date with Live Nation, the?Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour. Last fall, Rife sold out 4 shows at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood, where the Academy Awards are held. In December 2023, Rife set a record at the Mohegan Sun Arena with five nights of consecutive sold out performances and this summer he became the youngest stand-up comedian to sell-out the Hollywood Bowl with over 17,000 tickets sold.

His current tour sold over 600,000 tickets in under 48 hours, to become one of the largest comedy tours in over 20 years. He joined Taylor Swift as the only other live act to break Ticketmaster’s website due to demand.?After the success of his tour, Rife recently signed on for a second world tour with Live Nation.?He will also star in the feature film, Rolling Loud, an R-rated comedy co-produced by Live Nation Productions and American High,?set to release in 2025.

Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick witted and vulnerable. From a small town near Columbus Ohio,?Matt started performing at the age of fifteen then moved out to Los Angeles two years later where he began?his career in Hollywood.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his?first one-hour comedy special,?”Only Fans”. In April 2023, the comedian bet on himself again and self-released his second stand-up special,?”Matthew Steven?Rife”?on YouTube.?The?special was taped in Austin, TX and is dedicated to his biggest role?model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed. Only a couple months later, Rife decided to release a crowd work special, Walking Red Flag on YouTube, which has amassed over?13 million views.?He also earned placement on the Forbes list for Forbes 30 under 30 in 2023 and top creators list in 2024.

On November 15th, 2023, the comedian released his highly anticipated third stand-up special, Matt Rife: Natural Selection on Netflix, which garnered outstanding numbers including over 10.3 million views in its first two weeks and earning a Top 10 ranking in 42 countries including #1 in US, Canada, and South Africa.? Natural Selection?was the most viewed special on Netflix for the second half of 2023.? From the overwhelming success of his first Netflix special, Rife inked a two-special deal along with a development deal for a gym/workplace comedy series that he will write and star in. The deal with Rife included Netflix’s first ever crowd work special, Lucid, which debuted on?August 13th, 2024 and again cemented him in the top 10 most watched shows in 37 countries on the streamer for two weeks.

In addition to stand-up, he made his television debut on MTV’s?Wild ‘N Out? as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of ?TRL ?and appearing on?The Challenge. Other credits include Fresh Off The Boat, NBC’s comedy competition show?Bring The Funny, and Netflix’s That 90’s Show.

