WOLVERINE and JARRITOS Join Forces In Celebration of Heritage and Flavor with Limited-Edition Trade Wedge Boot!

Wolverine®, the 141-year-old boot and clothing company, has joined forces with the beloved Mexican soft drink brand, Jarritos®, to launch a limited-edition boot that’s as bold and vibrant as the flavors it celebrates. The Wolverine y Jarritos Trade Wedge boot was developed to honor the hardworking individuals who infuse flavor and passion into their everyday life. Whether you’re shredding it at the skatepark or tackling tough tasks on the jobsite, this boot adds a splash of flavor to life’s daily adventures.

“This partnership has been equally fun and rewarding for our team as we were able to create a one-of-a-kind boot that reimagines our existing Trade Wedge style with bold, Jarritos-inspired hues,” said Lauren King, Senior Marketing Director at Wolverine. “But our work with the Jarritos team is about much more than just a boot. Together we’re creating a meaningful bond with consumers who seek authentic products rich in culture and heritage.”

Crafted with versatility at its core, the Wolverine y Jarritos Trade Wedge Boot is expertly designed for both work and play. Whether worn on the jobsite or out and about on the weekends, this boot is the ultimate go-to choice for any occasion. Built on the popular silhouette of Wolverine’s Trade Wedge, these limited-edition boots retain all the qualities of this beloved style while infusing the vibrant Jarritos signature lime and mandarin color palette. Each pair includes:

Premium full-grain leather and canvas upper, built for durability and style.

Lightweight, ‘Super Good’ oil and slip-resistant rubber outsole, providing excellent traction in various environments.

Playful patterns and a custom bottle opener to crack open your next bottle of Jarritos.

Two sets of laces: Jarritos Mandarin and classic black, allowing for personalized style.

“Partnering with Wolverine has been an incredible journey,” said Luis Fernandez, CEO at Jarritos. “This collaboration not only brings together two iconic brands but also celebrates the vibrant Mexican culture and flavors that Jarritos is known for. We are thrilled to see our consumers enjoy a product that embodies the spirit of both brands.”

The Wolverine y Jarritos limited-edition boot is now available at wolverine.com/jarritos and select WSS retailers across the nation.