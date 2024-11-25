THE SMASHING PUMPKINS Drop New Single “Who Goes There” From ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ Album

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced their next single “Who Goes There.” The track serves as the second single off the band’s thirteenth studio album Aghori Mhori Mei, released earlier this year. Listen to the track HERE, along with the full-length project HERE.

“Who Goes There,” is a sonic rollercoaster, with Billy’s signature vocals, sizzling electronic keys, and beautiful guitar riffs taking us for a ride as the track alternates between moments of loud, intense emotion and serenity and reflection. Following the success of the project’s lead single, “Sighommi,” which peaked at #5 on Billboard’s Hard Hot Rock Songs chart and was the most-added track across alternative and rock radio in its first week of release, “Who Goes There” will hit radio waves with plenty of momentum, coming in as a fan-favorite track off the album.

Aghori Mhori Mei, released on August 2, is a bruising and shadowy return to form from original Smashing Pumpkins members Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha, and Billy Corgan. The album harkens back to the band’s early 90’s canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled, continuing the prolific hot streak frontman Billy Corgan kicked off a decade ago. Just last year, the band released the third and final Act of their sprawling and adventurous rock opera ATUM, a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines Of God. While some artists might take a breather after an acclaimed and ambitious triple album, Corgan went straight back into the studio to write, produce, and record this new 10-track body of work. As vital and vibrant a songwriter as ever, Corgan had quickly promised a 2024 follow-up on the horizon, which serves as the latest twist in Corgan’s careful commitment to how his art is presented. The band completed the recording of Aghori Mhori Mei amidst an expansive touring schedule across the last few years.

Aghori Mhori Mei came amidst a highly successful year in touring for The Smashing Pumpkins, with an expansive run of stadium performances with Green Day as part of The Saviors Tour and arena dates nationwide. The band trotted across Europe this summer with a combination of arena and headline festival dates and recently wrapped their multi-city Latin American Fall tour, which saw them play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade.

ABOUT THE SMASHING PUMPKINS:

The Smashing Pumpkins are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago during 1988, the group have sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two GRAMMY® Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum Gish [1991], the quadruple-platinum Siamese Dream [1993], the diamond-certified Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness [1995], the platinum Adore[1998], and the gold Machina/The Machines of God [2000]. Rolling Stone cited both Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness among its “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for Siamese Dream, the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the “1979” music video, the gothic metamorphosis of “Ava Adore,” or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day. 2018 saw The Smashing Pumpkins unveil SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN. and launch the immensely successful Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour, which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album CYR [2020], representing yet another evolution, and more recently, ATUM[2023], the sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/Machine of God. The band’s latest 2024 album, Aghori Mhori Mei, written in the immediate aftermath of ATUM, sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha, and harkens back to the band’s early 90’s canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled.