THE WEEKND Announces ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Album and Historic Rose Bowl Concert

The Weeknd has announced that his highly anticipated album, “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” will drop on January 24, 2025, marking the final chapter in his trilogy following “After Hours” (2020) and “Dawn FM” (2022). This week, he also made history as the first artist to have 22 songs surpass 1 billion streams each on Spotify.

To celebrate the release, The Weeknd will deliver a massive, one-night-only live performance at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on January 25, 2025. The event promises a groundbreaking in-the-round experience, with the stage taking over the entire stadium floor and featuring never-before-seen production.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Monday, December 2 at 10am PST at TheWeeknd.com.

CASH APP VISA CARD TICKETS: A select number of premium tickets will be available exclusively for purchase by Cash App Visa Card customers via an exclusive ticket offering presented by Cash App.

Beginning Monday December 2 at 10am PST, Cash App Visa Card cardholders can unlock access to the exclusive premium tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Visa Card to access the exclusive ticket sale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Visa Card.

In addition to the Cash App Visa Card exclusive tickets, Cash App Visa Card holders will receive a 20% instant discount on all official merch purchased on-site with Cash App Visa Card at the One-Night-Only In-The-Round Rose Bowl show.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the exclusive VIP Experience & Hotel Package partner for The Weeknd at Rose Bowl. Packages include premium concert seats, with the option of a two-night stay at a range of luxurious Los Angeles hotels. Vibee guests will also receive preferred access to the XO bespoke fan experience pop-up and merch collections ahead of the concert. VIP packages offer priority entry to the Rose Bowl and XO bespoke fan experience, exclusive LA nightlife access, ground transportation to and from the venue, a commemorative gift kit and more. Vibee’s Hotel Packages are available to purchase now at TheWeeknd.Vibee.com. VIP Concert packages will be available starting Monday, December 2 at 10am PT as part of the general onsale.

In addition, there will be exclusive vinyl, box sets, and signed CDs going live on XO.STORE today for pre-order, including a limited edition Frank Miller LP. The other drops include the Standard Album Box Set and the Sorayama Album Box Set, which each include an exclusive “Hurry Up Tomorrow” t-shirt and CD available today through Cyber Monday only.

The Rose-Bowl stadium performance, produced by Live Nation, comes on the heels of The Weeknd’s recent one-night-only stadium show at Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, September 7, 2024. It also follows his fall tour across Australia, which included multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney. The Weeknd’s record-breaking After Hours Til Dawn Tour (2022/2023) achieved phenomenal success, with over 60 sold-out stadium shows across North America, Europe, the UK, and Latin America, drawing more than 3 million attendees.