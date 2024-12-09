Comedian RANDY RAINBOW Announces Dates For “National Freakin’ Treasure Tour”

Emmy-nominated comedian, actor, singer, and viral sensation Randy Rainbow is back with his brand-new National Freakin’ Treasure Tour, set to bring his signature blend of musical satire and sharp wit to stages across the United States. The highly anticipated tour’s first leg commences on May 31, 2025, in Washington, DC, at the Warner Theatre featuring stops at venues across the country, with new dates set for the fall.

Hot on the heels of his successful Randy Rainbow for President Tour, the new trek promises an evening of uproarious laughter, Broadway-worthy musical parodies, and Rainbow’s unique take on pop culture and politics. This tour will coincide with the launch of Randy’s new children’s book, “Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses,” from Feiwel & Friends (an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group) out May 27, 2025.

The four-time Emmy and GRAMMY-nominated singer, comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can, bringing his most viral video song parodies to life onstage. Featuring live accompaniment by Broadway musicians, the show will also include live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, December 11 at 10 a.m. local time with additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale begins Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time at RandyRainbow.com.

NATIONAL FREAKIN’ TREASURE TOUR DATES:

*NOT A LIVE NATION DATE

Sat May 31 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre

Sun Jun 01 | Boston, MA | The Wilbur*

Wed Jun 04 | Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern

Thu Jun 05 | San Francisco, CA | Palace of Fine Arts

Fri Jun 06 | Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sat Jun 07 | Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre

Thu Jun 12 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie*

Fri Jun 13 | Ann Arbor, MI | Michigan Theater

Sat Jun 21 | Westhampton Beach, NY | WHBPAC*

ABOUT RANDY RAINBOW

Randy Rainbow is a four-time EMMY® and GRAMMY®-nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, satirist, host, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for his popular web series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and four consecutive EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short-Form Variety Series. His debut solo album, A Little Brains, A Little Talent (Broadway Records), earned him a 2023 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Touring the U.S. with his sold-out solo musical comedy concerts, the influencer and Internet sensation’s viral comedy videos have received hundreds of millions of views across all social media and digital platforms. His fresh take on politics and current events has led to interviews and profiles by The Washington Post (magazine cover story), CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Hollywood Reporter, CNN, NPR, ABC News, OUT, People, and Entertainment Weekly.

He has appeared onscreen as a featured guest star in the FX comedy/drama series Better Things, and on the New York stage as a lead in the Encores! series revival of Call Me Madam at New York City Center.

As the Washington Post noted, “Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical comedy salve for a divided nation.”