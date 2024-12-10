CREED Extends Wildly Popular ‘Summer of ’99’ Reunion Tour Into 2025

Due to fan demand, CREED has extended their sold-out The Summer of ’99 Tour with 23 additional dates. Produced by Live Nation, the dates begin July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY and wrap August 20 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB with support from 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Mammoth WVH and Big Wreck. *Check individual dates for lineup in each market.

When it kicked off in 2024, The Summer of ’99 Tour quickly became “one of the most anticipated tours of the summer” (USA Today) and “one of the hottest rock tickets of the year” (Billboard) for a return that “may be something this industry has never seen” (Pollstar). To date, CREED’s Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips have performed over 60 sold-out concerts throughout North America, selling over 800,000 tickets and breaking venue records in multiple markets.

“Thirty years in, it’s been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time. It’s been an incredible ride, and we aren’t done, so here’s to a ‘Summer’ that never ends. We’ll see you on the road,” states Scott Stapp.

CREED will close out 2024 with shows in Las Vegas, NV (Dec. 30 & Dec. 31) and their newly announced dates in 2025 will follow their already sold-out Summer of ’99 and Beyond cruise sailing April 9 – April 13 from Miami to Nassau with Sevendust, Hoobastank, Lit, Hinder, Fuel and more. Also in April, the band – whose audience has included fans of mainstream, rock, and country for over 25 years – will perform at Stagecoach.

For more information on all CREED tour dates as well as the opportunity to purchase entry into Mark Tremonti’s guitar clinic can be found at https://creed.com.

TICKETS: Tickets for the tour will be available for Artist Presale starting Wednesday, December 11 at 10:00am local time. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale that is scheduled for Friday, December 13 at 10:00am local time. Presale registration is now open through https://creed.os.fan/presaleaccess.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, on-stage viewing opportunity, Meet & Greet and photo op with CREED, access to the pre-show soundcheck party with members of CREED, exclusive merch pack & more. VIP package contents vary based on offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

CREED: SUMMER OF ‘99 TOUR 2025 DATES:

3DD – 3 Doors Down / D – Daughtry / BW – Big Wreck / MWVH – Mammoth WVH

Wed Jul 09 | Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena – 3DD/MWVH

Fri Jul 11 | Syracuse, NY | Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview – 3DD/MWVH

Sat Jul 12 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – 3DD

Tue Jul 15 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – D/MWVH

Wed Jul 16 | Scranton, PA | The Pavilion at Montage Mountain – D/MWVH

Sun Jul 20 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center – 3DD/MWVH

Tue Jul 22 | Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre – 3DD/MWVH

Thu Jul 24 | Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium – 3DD/MWVH

Sat Jul 26 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center – 3DD/MWVH

Sun Jul 27 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum – 3DD/MWVH

Tue Jul 29 | Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena – D/MWVH

Fri Aug 01 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena – D/MWVH

Sat Aug 02 | Ridgedale, MO | Thunder Ridge Nature Arena – D/MWVH

Mon Aug 04 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater – D/MWVH

Wed Aug 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – D/MWVH

Thu Aug 07 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs – 3DD/MWVH

Sat Aug 09 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH

Sun Aug 10 | Stateline, NV | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys – 3DD/MWVH (Not a Live Nation date)

Wed Aug 13 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater – 3DD/MWVH

Thu Aug 14 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre – 3DD/MWVH

Sat Aug 16 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena – BW/MWVH

Tue Aug 19 | Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place – BW/MWVH

Wed Aug 20 | Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome – BW/MWVH

Previously Announced CREED Dates:

Sat Dec 28 | Durant, OK | Choctaw Casino & Resort (Sold Out)

Mon Dec 30 | Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

Tue Dec 31 | Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

Apr 9 – Apr 13 | Miami – Nassau | Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise (Sold Out)

Sat Apr 26 | Indio, CA | Stagecoach