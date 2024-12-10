THE DARKNESS Unveil “I Hate Myself” Single From Forthcoming ‘Dreams On Toast’ Album

Multi-platinum UK rock band THE DARKNESS – singer/guitarist Justin Hawkins, guitarist Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, drummer Rufus Taylor – released explosive new single “I Hate Myself” from their forthcoming eighth studio album Dreams On Toast out on March 28, 2025 via Cooking Vinyl. A lavish display of sonic delicacies, Dreams On Toast is a dynamic dish packed full of sure-to-be hits. Watch the “I Hate Myself” visualizer here and pre-order the album here.

The punk rock glam stomp of “I Hate Myself” features Justin Hawkins in self-deprecating mode, as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship while pointing the finger squarely at himself. Falsetto soars, riffs swagger, choruses trumpet and solos ignite as though you’ve walked into an end-of-year party where Slade, Cheap Trick, Motorhead and Status Quo have all come on the jukebox… at the same time! It’s quite simply magnificent.

Regarding “I Hate Myself” Justin Hawkins says, “At last, a joyous, raucous celebration of self-loathing. I think without regrets we stand to learn less from our experiences – to deny them and compartmentalise them is to deny ourselves an opportunity to grow. So, it’s time for us to sing this uplifting ode to remorse in the hope that we don’t make the same mistakes again and history does not repeat itself.”

Lucky fans in England will enjoy exclusive sneak peeks of The Darkness performing songs from Dreams On Toast including “I Hate Myself” and the poptacular first single “The Longest Kiss” at six special intimate sold out Rough Trade in-stores happening this week in London, Nottingham and Liverpool.

The Darkness will hit the road in March on the UK leg of their Dreams On Toast headlining world tour. Support comes from Northern Irish indie-rock heroes Ash, who first opened for The Darkness on the legendary Permission To Land Tour over 20 years ago.

North American tour dates will be announced soon.