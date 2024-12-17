FOZZY Unveils Additional Dates For U.S. 25th Anniversary Tour

FOZZY has announced their triumphant return to the road with The “2025th Anniversary Tour”!

The tour kicks off in Springfield, MO on April 17 and concludes in Wyandotte, MI on May 12. FOZZY will embark on a cross-country journey to 20 of the nation’s most epic venues, delivering their electrifying live performances to fans in every city.

Fronted by superstar showman Chris Jericho on vocals and driven by the iconic signature riffs of guitar maestro Rich Ward, FOZZY is set to celebrate their milestone anniversary with guitarist Billy Grey, bassist P.J. Farley, and drummer Grant Brooks rounding out the lineup. Known for their unabashed, high-energy performances, FOZZY delivers the ultimate arena rock experience with a mix of headbanging energy, attitude, and unforgettable songs.

With eight albums, a Certified RIAA Gold single for “Judas,” seven straight Top 10 radio singles, and over 300 million streams and video views, FOZZY has proven to be a powerhouse. Each show is a unique experience, fueled by crowd participation, sing-alongs, and the unmistakable chants of “FOZZY! FOZZY! FOZZY!”

From performing three shows across America in one day to filming a music video on a world-class roller coaster, and even performing live at Wembley Stadium twice in the past year, FOZZY continually brings innovation and excitement to their fans. This leg of the 25th Anniversary Tour is no exception as they introduce a special Radio Presents approach, merging community and concerts.

Ken Pittman, of #HAPPENS, shares:

“Born of a desire to create opportunities for our artists, generate revenue for radio, and continue to strengthen our amazing community, we are proud to present the #HAPPENS radio concert series. Having FOZZY, a band we broke at radio with their hit ‘Judas,’ kick off this new concert series is a perfect fit.”

Ticket Information:

FOZZY’s official tour announcement : 10 AM ET, December 18

: 10 AM ET, Pre-Sale : Starts at NOON ET, December 18

: Starts at General Public On-Sale: 10 AM ET, December 19

For tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit:

www.fozzyrock.com

FOZZY 2025 TOUR DATES:

17 APR | SPRINGFIELD, MO

18 APR | WICHITA, KS

19 APR | COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

20 APR | ALBUQUERQUE, NM

21 APR | PHOENIX, AZ

24 APR | LAS VEGAS, NV

25 APR | LOS ANGELES, CA

26 APR | FRESNO, CA

27 APR | ROSEVILLE, CA

28 APR | ANAHEIM, CA

01 MAY | GRAND JUNCTION, CO

02 MAY | DENVER, CO

03 MAY | LINCOLN, NE

04 MAY | DES MOINES, IA

05 MAY | MADISON, WI

08 MAY | CADILLAC, MI

09 MAY | JOLIET, IL

10 MAY | GREEN BAY, WI

11 MAY | BELVIDERE, IL

12 MAY | WYANDOTTE, MI