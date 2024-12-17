‘The Wayans Bros.: The Complete Series’ To Hit DVD for the First Time Ever on February 4th!

Fans of the groundbreaking 90s sitcom The Wayans Bros. can now relive the laughs and unforgettable moments when Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment brings The Wayans Bros.: The Complete Series to DVD for the first time ever on February 4, 2025. The DVD set includes 101 episodes from all five seasons. Pre-order your copy today!

Premiering in 1995, The Wayans Bros. quickly became a fan favorite with its hilarious mix of family dynamics, quirky characters, and memorable one-liners. Following the misadventures of two distinctly different brothers sharing an apartment in New York City, the series was a cultural touchstone for ’90s television blending physical humor, clever wit, and heartfelt moments.

The Wayans Bros. was created by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Leslie Ray, and David Steven Simon. The production companies involved were BabyWay Productions, Next to Last Productions, and Warner Bros. Television. The executive producers varied by season, including Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore in the first season, Rick Hawkins in the second season, and Phil Kellard & Tom Moore from the third to the fifth season.

Synopsis: Shawn Wayans (In Living Color, Scary Movie, White Chicks) and Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie, In Living Color, White Chicks, The Ladykillers) — real-life brothers and members of the prolific Wayans family —star in this hilarious and physical comedy series as Shawn and Marlon Williams, two very different brothers who live together in New York City while searching for success. As the series begins, Shawn wants to be promoted from delivery man to dispatcher to impress his girlfriend, Lisa (Lela Rochon – Waiting to Exhale, Any Given Sunday). Marlon works in the diner operated by his and Shawn’s father, Pops (John Witherspoon – Friday, The Tracy Morgan Show, Boomerang, The Boondocks). The two brothers often get into trouble with their moneymaking schemes — but it’s always entertaining to watch! The series also features numerous notable guest stars.