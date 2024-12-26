CREATURE COMMANDOS: Max Renews Original Adult Animated Series For Second Season!

The critically acclaimed and fan-favorite Max Original adult animated series CREATURE COMMANDOS, written and executive produced by filmmaker and DC Studios Co-Chair James Gunn, has been renewed for a second season. New episodes debut weekly every Thursday on Max, with the season one finale dropping January 9th. CREATURE COMMANDOS tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails… they’re your last, worst option.

TheWrap labeled the series as “a fun, endearing start to a new cinematic universe that offers gore, thrills, laughs, and emotions galore.” IGN called CREATURE COMMANDOS “a really rad show” and noted the “performances are an across-the-board highlight.” Collider emphasizes “the new series has all the laughs, emotion, and memorable characters that have already established Gunn as one of the biggest and most reliable names in the genre.”

The cast for Season One includes Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

CREATURE COMMANDOS is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation; additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.