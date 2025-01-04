MTV’s ‘Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!’ Returns For New Season On January 7th!

MTV has announced the return of hit investigative series Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! On Tuesday, January 7th at 9PM ET/PT following an all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

Hosted by Travis Mills & Rahne Jones, the series uncovers the heartbreaking stories of people who have been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret with this season’s couples hailing from New York City, Los Angeles, Tampa, Seattle, and Tacoma. These are the cautionary tales of people who believe they have found the love of their lives, only to discover lies at the core of their relationships. What if your true love is hiding a massive secret… and that secret is you?

Stream the first two seasons of Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship! on Paramount+.