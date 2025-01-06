Whatcha Gonna Do, Brother? — Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer Enters The Ring With WWE®

WWE® has announced a multi-year partnership with legendary WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer—one of the fastest-growing light beers in the U.S.—to feature Real American Beer branding on WWE’s weekly flagship program Monday Night Raw, as well as other key WWE assets.

As an official partner of WWE, Real American Beer will receive ring mat corner branding during every episode of Raw, which makes its highly anticipated debut tonight on Netflix. Additionally, WWE will become a minority owner in the rapidly expanding company, which has grown to be available in 20 states since its launch in June 2024.

“Hulk Hogan has done a tremendous job introducing an exciting new product to a competitive marketplace,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “We are excited to unlock a new partnership category and showcase Real American Beer in front of Netflix’s global audience.”

“Well, let me tell you something, brother! From the first time I stepped into the ring, I’ve always fought for something bigger than myself,” said Hulk Hogan, Co-Founder of Real American Beer. “I’m thrilled to bring Real American Beer into the ring with WWE. Together, we’re bringing that pride to America—one beer, one match at a time, brother!”

In addition, Real American Beer will receive social and digital support, including original short-form content distributed across WWE’s popular social and digital channels, which collectively reach more than 700 million users globally. WWE trademarks and Superstars will also be available for use on in-store point-of-sale materials and promotional displays throughout its expanding network of retailers.

Proudly owned and brewed in the USA, Real American Beer is an easy-to-drink yet bold brew created to fill a gap in the light beer market with an unapologetically American brand. It appeals to those seeking a sessionable, high-quality, no-nonsense beer they can proudly bring to barbecues, tailgates, or dinner tables. Real American Beer continues to expand through its growing network of distributors and retail locations nationwide.

About Real American Beer

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is the beer America built. Now available in 20 states and counting, RAB delivers a crisp, clean, and crushable flavor at just 110 calories and 4g carbs—crafted from four simple ingredients. With a mission to bring people together one beer at a time, RAB is quickly becoming an American favorite. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).