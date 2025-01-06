SONS OF ECSTASY: Max Original Documentary Set To Debut January 9th

The Max Original documentary SONS OF ECSTASY, from Investigation Discovery, directed by Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami (“House of Hammer,” “Queen of Meth”), debuts THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 on Max.

At the epicenter of the 1990s ecstasy drug trade in Arizona sits an unusual rivalry. English stockbroker Shaun Attwood faces off against Gerard Gravano, the son of notorious New York mobster and hitman Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano. For the first time, the Gravanos tell their side of the story. Through riveting first-hand accounts from inside both factions, the film unravels the unexpected showdown between the British business guru and the Mafia heir apparent in the Arizona desert. Guns, gangsters, and underground raves set the stage in a deadly battle for control of an Ecstasy Empire.

SONS OF ECSTASY is produced for Investigation Discovery by Talos Films. Directed by Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami.