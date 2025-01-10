THE PROSECUTOR: Donnie Yen On Channeling His Unique Energy To Redefine the Courtroom Drama!

Donnie Yen is one of the most influential and versatile figures in global cinema, renowned for his groundbreaking martial arts choreography and unforgettable on-screen performances. With a career spanning over three decades, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of action films, from his iconic portrayal of Ip Man to his role in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and his appearance in “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Yen has redefined what it means to be a modern action star. But his talents extend far beyond acting. As a director, producer, and martial artist, he has helped shape the way action films are made and appreciated around the world.

In his latest project, “The Prosecutor,” Donnie brings his unique skill set to a gripping courtroom drama, stepping into the shoes of a seasoned prosecutor navigating a high-stakes legal battle filled with political intrigue and moral challenges. With explosive martial arts reminiscent of Yen’s work in “Ip Man,” this is an action lover’s dream. He’s joined by a talented cast, including Julian Cheung Chi Lam, Michael Hui, Francis Ng Chun Yu, and Cheung Tin Fu, each delivering their own incredible performances in this intense, high-stakes thriller.

Jason Price of Icon Versus Icon recently caught up with Donnie Yen to discuss his journey as a filmmaker, the making of “The Prosecutor,” and what the future may hold for this creative dynamo.

Thank you very much for taking the time to speak with us today, Mr. Yen. As a long-time fan of your work, I truly appreciate your insights.

Thank you!

You have spent most of your life as a storyteller. How do you feel you’ve most evolved at the craft over the course of your career?

I have made a lot of movies in the past, maybe 83. I’m not sure of the exact number. I’ve been involved with behind the camera for many years as well. Every audience has a different perspective when they go to movies. Some people watch movies just to pass the time, looking for a thrill ride. Others watch movies seeking a deeper, more soulful experience. As a filmmaker, I know I can’t please everyone, but my goal is to stay true to my vision as a storyteller. Because I do action movies, I want the audience to really feel the impact of having that kind of joyride when they watch a film. You can throw in a lot of action sequences into a two-hour movie, but at the end of the day, I like the audience to be emotionally invested. Once the audience is emotionally attached to the film, the action and storytelling will flow naturally!

Your latest film is “The Prosecutor.” What was it about this story that resonated with you and inspired you to bring it to the screen?

In the beginning, I didn’t want to do this movie because I had no idea what I was doing with the subject. Seriously! My filmmaking friends, the company that I work with, and I had done “Flashpoint” and the “Ip Man” series together. We were working on “Flashpoint 2” and “Ip Man 5,” developing the stories. When they presented me with this story, I said, “I don’t know anything about this subject! Why are you asking me to do it?” They said they felt I really fit the character in the original script. So, it took me two months to really think about it and discover how I could change this up to make it more of a Donnie Yen-style, where it suits the marketplace and still satisfy the audience with something different. It’s an old subject. We’ve seen it all, these kinds of court scenes, right? So, I asked myself, “How do I bring freshness to the film and combine the elements of action?” We have to create a world to put in these extravagant, over-the-top actions — one-take fighting and all of these things. This world is not realistic, but at the same time, we’re trying to bring a real case scenario into the story. So, having those two elements come together was the hardest task — to make it work and have the audience become so emotionally attached that they believe in the story.

When I shot the actions and the court scenes, I didn’t want it to be too serious. I don’t know if you remember the middle part with the court scenes, but they are 15-20 minutes long. When I first saw it, I thought, “I’m going to bore people.” So, I broke it down into three segments and used different methods to engage the audience emotionally, like adding humor with a unique twist. You see this when the judge is challenged, and the judge has a sense of humor that you don’t normally see in these court scenes. This throws the audience off a little bit, right? Ultimately, as I mentioned, my goal is to capture the audience’s attention and make them emotionally invested in the scene, so they think, “20 minutes have passed, and I’m still engaged with the story.” That was the hardest part.

The film boasts a dynamic cast. What did they bring to the material that surprised or impressed you during production?

Each one of them was a valuable piece of the puzzle. In fact, I personally cast nearly everyone—about nine out of ten. I specifically wanted each person to play their role. Fortunately, all of the cast, as veteran as they are, wanted to work with me as well! So, we both had that mutual respect. Throughout the process, you communicate and try to draw as much material or point of view from these actors despite the language barrier. When we film in Hong Kong, we don’t have the same luxury as a normal Hollywood production. We go by experience. When an actor comes in, we don’t have rehearsals. We rehearse right before shooting, sometimes up until the very minute. Usually, an actor would do their homework beforehand so they have a sense of what they want to do. On set, we just kind of flesh it out once or twice, often spending an hour refining it. Then, I make the final decisions on the direction, how to frame the shot, and sometimes revise lines on the spot.

Where do you see yourself headed creatively, both in front of and behind the camera?

I want to continue to elevate action movies. For a long time, action movies have been seen as cliché. I want to show the art of action movies. Ultimately, it’s all about storytelling and filmmaking, just like any other genre. The difference with action scenes is the added excitement I can bring to the audience. That’s what I want to continue to do!

I’m glad to hear that, as you’re one of the best to have ever done it. Thank you so much for your time today, sir. I can’t wait to see what you bring us in the future.

Thank you, Jason!

THE PROSECUTOR is available in select theaters on January 10 from Well Go USA. For a deeper look into the making of the film and Donnie Yen’s creative process, check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below.