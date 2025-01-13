Joanna “JoJo” Levesque Adds Additional Dates To Her “Too Much To Say” Tour!

Chart-topping and multi-platinum recording artist, actress and New York Times Best Selling author, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque adds additional headline dates to her Too Much To Say tour. Kicking off on February 22, the tour includes further stops at Miami’s Fillmore, Pittsburgh’s Stage AE, New Haven’s College Street Music Hall, Raleigh’s The Ritz and more. Artist pre-sale for this new run of shows kicks off on Tuesday, January 14 while general on-sale begins on Thursday, January 16 at iamjojo.com. Full tour routing can be found below as well.

In addition, JoJo is set to release her forthcoming EP NGL on January 24 via BMG. The new music echoes many of the themes covered in her New York Times Best Selling memoir Over The Influence, which is out now via Hachette Books. From being raised by parents who were both battling addiction and depression to emerging victorious in a never-ending lawsuit with her record label, Over The Influence chronicles the steps JoJo took to rebuild. At the end of the memoir, we find JoJo stronger than ever, as she proudly proclaims on previously released singles “Porcelain” and ”Too Much To Say.” Both the book and the forthcoming EP are a testament to her resilience and a celebration of her ability to overcome adversity.

Joanna “JoJo” Levesque is a chart-topping and award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and first-time author. At just 13 years old, JoJo burst onto the scene with her self-titled debut album, whose breakout smash “Leave (Get Out)” made her the youngest-ever solo artist to have a debut #1 single in the U.S. That album went on to sell over four million copies and became the singer’s first Platinum record, which she followed with a string of additional accomplishments, including another #1 single, “Too Little Too Late” and another Platinum album, The High Road. Since then, she’s released several critically acclaimed studio albums, EPs, and mixtapes, and started her own label, Clover Music. In 2020, JoJo’s song with PJ Morton, “Say So,” won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. JoJo has also appeared in movies such as Aquamarine and RV (opposite Robin Williams), reprised her role as Satine in Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical and is developing an original piece of musical theater.

NGL – EP TRACKLIST

off again Nobody Too Much To Say Porcelain Ready To Love Start Over One Last Time Porcelain Reimagined

JOJO LIVE

Sat Feb 22, 2025 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN*

Tue Feb 25, 2025 – House of Blues – Houston, TX*

Wed Feb 26, 2025 – Factory – Dallas, TX*

Sun Mar 2, 2025 – SOMA – San Diego, CA*

Tue Mar 4, 2025 – Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA*

Wed Mar 5, 2025 – Warfield – San Francisco, CA*

Sat Mar 8, 2025 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA*

Sun Mar 9, 2025 – Roseland – Portland, OR*

Wed Mar 12, 2025 – Ogden – Denver, CO*

Fri Mar 14, 2025 – First Ave – Minneapolis, MN*

Sat Mar 15, 2025 – Ramova Theatre – Chicago, IL*

Tue Mar 18, 2025 – Masonic – Detroit, MI*

Wed Mar 19, 2025 – Danforth – Toronto, ON*

Fri Mar 21, 2025 – Agora – Cleveland, OH*

Sun Mar 23, 2025 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA*

Tue Mar 25, 2025 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD*

Wed Mar 26, 2025 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA*

Fri Mar 28, 2025 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA*

Sat Mar 29, 2025 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY*

Mon Mar 31, 2025 – Archer – Allentown, PA*

Tue Apr 1, 2025 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT*

Thu Apr 3, 2025 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA*

Fri Apr 4, 2025 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall – Louisville, KY*

Mon Apr 7, 2025 – The Norva – Norfolk, VA*

Tue Apr 8, 2025 – The Ritz – Raleigh, NC*

Thu Apr 10, 2025 – The Fillmore – Miami, FL*

*w/ support from Emmy Meli