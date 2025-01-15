ANGEL’S ENVY and EAST OLIVIA Join Forces for Limited-Edition Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set

ANGEL’S ENVY®, the renowned Louisville-based distillery known for its expertly finished whiskeys, has teamed up with women-led floral design studio East Olivia to present a special limited-edition Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set. Available now through February 4th, whiskey lovers and romantics alike can head to ANGEL’S ENVY’s website to grab the gift set for $55.00, while supplies last.

What’s included in the ANGEL’S ENVY Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set:

A first-of-its-kind, hand-crafted greeting card that doubles as a handmade floral garnish to perfectly finish the featured ANGEL’S ENVY Valentine’s Day cocktail: Amore Manhattan. Each bundle is handcrafted by East Olivia.

A 750ml bottle of the award-winning ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels, accompanied by a custom-fit ruby red gift bag.

A recipe card for the Amore Manhattan cocktail, offering a romantic twist on the classic recipe and instructions for how best to use your bouquet to garnish the cocktail for Valentine’s Day.

How to Gift the ANGEL’S ENVY Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set:

Upon receiving the gift set, open the package to find the greeting card adorned with a bundle of edible flowers.

Inside the card is a blank space on the left and the greeting “Cheers to a love even the angels would envy” on the right—perfect for a handwritten Valentine’s Day message to your special someone.

Once your note is complete, place the bottle of ANGEL’S ENVY Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels into the custom-fit ruby red gift bag. Present it alongside your personalized card featuring the handmade bundle of floral garnishes for a thoughtful, personal, memorable gift.

Together, craft the ANGEL’S ENVY Amore Manhattan cocktails, topping each one with floral garnishes of your choosing from the edible bouquet for the perfect Valentine’s Day finishing touch.

“As the most giftable bourbon, ANGEL’S ENVY believes every great gift—or cocktail—deserves a perfect finishing touch,” said Maria Dao, Marketing Director at ANGEL’S ENVY. “This Valentine’s Day, we’re thrilled to partner with East Olivia, a brand that shares our passion for pushing the boundaries of our respective crafts. Together, we’ve created a thoughtful gift that serves an experience as refined as our finished whiskeys.”

Consumers are increasingly seeking memorable, personalized gifts that create meaningful experiences. Through their partnership, ANGEL’S ENVY and East Olivia are offering a creative alternative to the traditional Valentine’s card and bouquet that feels truly unique and thoughtful.

“This collaboration with ANGEL’S ENVY embodies our shared vision for creativity that cares— for people, for the planet, and for lasting connections,” said Kelsea Olivia, Founder of East Olivia. “By combining beautifully pressed bespoke florals with their refined whiskey, we’ve created a sustainable alternative that celebrates the ephemeral beauty of the moment, making it as special and meaningful as the occasion itself.”

The limited-edition ANGEL’S ENVY Valentine’s Day Floral Gift Set is available now on angelsenvy.com (in select markets) at a suggested retail price of $55.00.

Amore Manhattan Cocktail Recipe

Add a romantic twist to the classic Manhattan Cocktail with ANGEL’S ENVY:

2 oz Angel’s Envy Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

1 oz Sweet Vermouth

2 – 3 Dashes Cocoa Angostura bitters to taste

Combine all in a mixing glass, add ice, then stir to chill and dilute. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with raspberries and edible flowers that are adorned to your card.

ABOUT ANGEL’S ENVY

ANGEL’S ENVY is a global brand that produces finished whiskeys at their Louisville, Kentucky-based distillery. Founded in 2010, ANGEL’S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL’S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels, a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks, and a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in a blend of Hungarian, Chinkapin, and French Oak Barrels – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL’S ENVY opened the doors to its distillery at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL’S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its distillery, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL’S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

ABOUT EAST OLIVIA

East Olivia is an inventive, women-fueled creative agency, deeply rooted in the belief that accessibility to beauty elicits authentic connection to ourselves, each other and the world around us. Established in (and continually inspired by) New York City, the EO team specializes in sharing beauty with you through our designer fresh and forever florals, creative production and event styling in the U.S. and abroad.

Our small but mighty team is focused around one simple idea: ‘people over everything’. Building authentic connections with our clients is only possible through our talented team of creatives. Founded by Kelsea Olivia in 2016, East Olivia has long been a crew of experienced artists that make the unimagined a reality. Through every unpredicted change in our small business (and the world around us!), we have found resiliency in each other and in the very beauty we create.

At EO, we believe that everything we create is an opportunity to share who we are and what we believe in. A love for people, an innate sense of community and a commitment to the environment drive our work and define our impact. From our large-scale installations to our Forever Floral arrangements, we are continually working towards equity, sustainability and unity.