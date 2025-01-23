“Dinner With Gavin Rossdale” Premieres February 13th Exlusively On VIZIO WatchFree+

VIZIO has announced the exclusive premiere of the celebrity culinary talk series “Dinner with Gavin Rossdale” on WatchFree+, launching February 13th. Gavin Rossdale, lead singer and songwriter of multi-platinum albums for the band BUSH, opens his home and his heart to guests including tennis legend Serena Williams, multi-hyphenate entertainer Common, actress Selma Blair, author and actress Brooke Shields, iconic singer Sir Tom Jones, and actor and comedian Jack McBrayer. While Gavin prepares world-class gastronomic delights for their enjoyment, he engages with his guests in deeply personal conversations about their lives, careers, and everything in between.

Viewers are welcomed into these intimate discussions as Gavin and guests talk about life’s important moments. Selma Blair reflects on being a single parent and her remarkable journey through MS, while Common and Gavin bond over humble beginnings, Serena Williams and Gavin sing an unexpected duet, and much more.

“I had a very simple idea about a tv show where I cook dinner for an inspiring guest,” said Gavin Rossdale. “We get to see these amazing people up close and no one held back. It’s magic to sit and eat with Sir Tom Jones or Serena Williams. I’m so grateful to all my guests. When we met with the team at VIZIO – it was obvious this was home. It was a huge endeavor and I’m so happy we pulled it together. I’m hoping that everyone enjoys this series as much as I enjoyed making it. I’m very lucky and thrilled – but most of all grateful to everyone who worked to make this show happen.”

“Our team was excited to bring “Dinner with Gavin Rossdale” to our VIZIO audience because this series is an exceptionally unique blend that delivers equal parts culinary experience and emotional journey,” said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships at Vizio. “We know our fans respond to food-related content, and with Gavin’s ability to foster meaningful conversation with his extraordinary celebrity guests, we knew this was going to be a hit.”

The show, created by Gavin Rossdale, is helmed by Executive Producers Dominic Ianno, Alex Dundas, and Sarah Donnelly of Roundtable Entertainment and is produced in partnership with Gavin Rossdale and Bungalow Media + Entertainment’s Bobby Friedman and Mike Powers. The series is directed by Jesse Davey, with post-production services provided by Gavin Barclay and Creator Engine.

About Gavin Rossdale

As the lead vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and founder of rock band BUSH, Gavin Rossdale has sold over 24 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone, and won the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement in Songwriting following a string of 26 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern, Mainstream, and Active Rock charts. Seven of these songs shot to No. 1: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us,” “The Sound of Winter” and 2022’s “More Than Machines.” Rossdale also reached the top of the charts with his 2008 standout solo hit, “Love Remains The Same.” He’s starred in acclaimed films such as Constantine and The Bling Ring, along with guest spots on several television drama staples including Criminal Minds. Most recently, BUSH released Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, their first-ever career-spanning hits collection, providing an expansive view of their incredible legacy with 21 tracks covering nearly 30 years—from their breakthrough hit, “Everything Zen,” to their latest single, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere.” The band recently completed a massive headline summer tour of North America playing to some of their largest crowds in recent memory. More new music and worldwide touring awaits for what is sure to be an equally busy 2025.

Follow Gavin Rossdale:

