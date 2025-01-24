DOROTHY Announces New Album ‘The Way’ and Drops “Tombstone Town” Lyric Video (Feat. Slash)

DOROTHY has announced the March 14 release of her new album The Way on Roc Nation. The album is truly a watershed moment for the artist, ultimately cementing her place among hard rock’s elite players. Fans an now Pre-order it here.

Today, she has shared the lyric video for the new single “Tombstone Town,” featuring guitar icon Slash. Dorothy’s arena-sized voice collides with Slash’s legendary playing.

“‘Tombstone Town’ is a sexy boot-stomper about betrayal, revenge, and mercy. Slash lends us his legendary guitar playing, and the music video has surprising twist at the end,” Dorothy shares with a glint in her eye.

Slash himself sums it up perfectly: “‘Tombstone’ Town is a sexy rock n’ roll grind, featuring Dorothy’s inimitable swagger and great guitar hook.”

About the album, the vocalist, who shared the stage with Creed frontman Scott Stapp at his Opry debut last fall, enthuses, “This album is a love letter to the fans. I’m letting them know everything is going to be okay, and we”ll help each other find the way — even if we get lost at times.”

Projecting a full-bodied voice with every inch of her being, Dorothy Martin kindles a spark of hope into a flame as bright as the sun itself. The Budapest, Hungary-born maverick singer, songwriter, performer, and frontwoman of the Los Angeles-based eponymous band, Dorothy brings gusto, grit, and glory back to hard rock, exuding superstar-size confidence coupled with the quiet resolve of an old school Western anti-hero. She has unassumingly blazed her own trail with sold out tours, major collaborations, and over 1 billion streams already in the rearview.

However, her vision really catches fire on her fourth full-length album, The Way[Roc Nation].

Dorothy arrived with the force of a hurricane back in 2016, serving up the full-length debut ROCKISDEAD. Surging on all platforms on which fans discover new music, “Raise Hell” reeled in over 85 million Spotify streams followed by “Wicked Ones” with 77 million Spotify streams. The band organically attracted a diehard global fanbase with 28 Days in the Valley [2018] and Gifts From The Holy Ghost [2022]. KERRANG! hailed the latter as “a hot-blooded rock ‘n’ roll record through and through,” and RIFF raved, “Holy Ghost serves as a triumphant battle cry and a return to form.” Perhaps, Outburn put it best, “It’s her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet.” Simultaneously, the singer took flight as the rare dynamo equally at home on a track with Slash and Nita Strauss of Alice Cooper or Staind and Scott Stapp of Creed. She even notably dueted with Stapp at the Grand Ole Opry.

Over the course of 2024, she carefully architected what would become The Way alongside songwriter and producer Scott Stevens [Halestorm, Shinedown, Daughtry]. Expanding the creative palette, they leaned into heavier rock spiked with a healthy helping of Southern swagger and country-style storytelling.

THE WAY TRACK LISTING:

“I Come Alive”

“The Devil I Know”

“MUD”

“Tombstone Town” (Feat. Slash)

“Bones”

“Unholy Water”

“Haunted House”

“Putting Out the Fire”

“Superhuman”

“The Way”