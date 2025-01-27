KATY PERRY Announces U.S. Dates For 2025 ‘The Lifetimes Tour’

Katy Perry, after selling out shows worldwide on her upcoming The Lifetimes Tour, has announced an extensive U.S. run, starting May 7 at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Produced by Live Nation and announced today, the U.S. leg of the tour will also include concerts at United Center in Chicago, IL (May 12), the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA (July 15), Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 11), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (August 19), and Paycom Center (May 9), which will mark Katy’s first ever performance in Oklahoma City. Touring in support of her new album, 143, the global pop superstar will be performing all of her hits, drawing from her extensive catalog. See below for itinerary.

TICKETS: Tickets for the U.S. dates will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales (details below) beginning Tuesday, January 28. The artist presale will begin Wednesday, January 29, at 10am local time ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, January 31, at 10am local time at KatyPerry.com.

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of The Lifetimes Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 28, at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30, at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com/.

Verizon Presale: Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Katy Perry’s ‘The Lifetimes Tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, January 28, at 10am local time until Thursday, January 30, at 10pm local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

Katy will launch the Lifetimes Tour in Mexico, with seven arena shows. In Australia, the demand for tickets to her initial eight arena shows was so strong that five shows were added. The summer will bring Katy back to North America where, in addition to crisscrossing the U.S., she’ll play seven sold-out arena shows in Canada.

September will bring her to South America, where her arena dates in Buenos Aires are sold out and limited tickets remain for her stadium show in Chile. Katy will wrap up the 2025 tour in the UK and Europe, where popular demand led to multiple added shows in London, Paris, and new shows in Munich and Bologna.

Katy launched 143 – a bold, exuberant dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message – with a sold-out headline show at Rock in Rio in Brazil in September 2024. Rolling Stone Australia observed, “Perry’s midnight set on the Palco Mundo stage where she would play her newest tunes for the first time became the high point of the night. Taking the stage as fireworks lit up the Rio sky, Perry had the 100,000-strong crowd going wild with dazzling visuals and pyrotechnics that transformed the City of Rock into a vibrant spectacle…”

Katy Perry – The Lifetimes Tour 2025

New dates in bold

4/23 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/25 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/26 Mexico City, MX Arena CDMX

4/28 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

4/29 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

5/1 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

5/2 Guadalajara, MX Arena Guadalajara

5/7 Houston, TX Toyota Center

5/9 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

5/10 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

5/12 Chicago, IL United Center

5/13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

5/15 Denver, CO Ball Arena

5/17 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5/20 Austin, TX Moody Center

5/21 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

6/9 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/10 Sydney, AU Qudos Bank Arena

6/12 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/13 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/14 Melbourne, AU Rod Laver Arena

6/17 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/18 Brisbane, AU Brisbane Entertainment Centre

6/22 Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/23 Perth, AU RAC Arena

6/26 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/27 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/29 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

6/30 Adelaide, AU Adelaide Entertainment Centre

7/12 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

7/13 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

7/15 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

7/18 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

7/21 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

7/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

7/24 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

7/26 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

7/29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

7/30 Montréal, QC Bell Centre

8/1 Québec City, QC Centre Videotron

8/3 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

8/5 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/6 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/8 Boston, MA TD Garden

8/9 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

8/15 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

8/17 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center

8/19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

8/20 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

8/22 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

8/23 Miami, FL Kaseya Center

9/6 Santiago, CL Estadio Bicentenario LA Florida

9/9 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/10 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena

9/14 São Paulo, BR The Town 2025

10/7 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/8 Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/10 Sheffield, UK Utilita Arena

10/11 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

10/13 London, UK The O2

10/14 London, UK The O2

10/16 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/19 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/21 Berlin, DE Uber Arena

10/23 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

10/24 Paris, FR Accor Arena

10/27 Budapest, HU MVM Dome

10/28 Kraków, PL Tauron Arena

10/30 Prague, CZ O2 Arena

10/31 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

11/2 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

11/4 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/5 Paris, FR Accor Arena

ABOUT KATY PERRY:

Since Katy Perry’s Capitol Records debut in 2008 with One of the Boys, she has racked up a cumulative 115 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums and 143 million tracks. The biggest-selling female artist in Capitol history, Katy is one of only twelve artists in history to have surpassed 100 million certified units with their solo single releases – and the first-ever Capitol Records recording artist to achieve the elite status of having 10 million RIAA-certified units for a single in 2015. She was also the first artist in RIAA history to earn three RIAA Diamond singles – for “Firework,” “Dark Horse” and “Roar.” Since then, she’s added a few more to her collection with “California Gurls” (feat. Snoop Dogg), “E.T”, and both “Teenage Dream” the SINGLE AND ALBUM going DIAMOND. Katy now has six singles and one album for a total of SEVEN Diamond-certified titles.

Aside from being one of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy is an active advocate of many philanthropic causes. In 2013, Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child’s right to health, education, equality, and protection. Katy has also been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality, and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Trevor Project’s Hero Award in 2012, the Human Rights Campaign’s National Equality Award in 2017, amfAR’s Award of Courage in 2018, and Variety’s Power of Women distinction in 2021 for her work with her own foundation, the Firework Foundation, whose mission is to empower children from underserved communities by igniting their inner light through the arts.

Katy has similarly focused her entrepreneurial flair towards her eponymous shoe line, Katy Perry Collections, as well as for selective companies working to improve health and wellness. She sits on the Board of Bragg, makers of the celebrated Apple Cider Vinegar, has been an early backer of Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat producer, and is an active investor in Apeel Sciences, a company focused on plant-derived shelf-life extension technology for fresh produce that improves quality and reduces food waste, and Samsara, an enviro-tech company creating infinite recycling to end plastic pollution. Most recently, Katy co-founded De Soi, a line of sparkling ready-to-drink non-alcoholic apéritifs with natural adaptogens, in partnership with AMASS, maker of clean botanics.

Katy has just wrapped her critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, PLAY. When “American Idol” returned to the air in 2018, Katy joined as a judge. She just completed her seventh, and final, consecutive season on the show. Her new album, 143, is out now.