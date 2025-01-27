SIMPLE MINDS Announce Dates For 2025 Headling Tour with SOFT CELL and MODERN ENGLISH

Simple Minds has announced plans for a major North American headline tour – the legendary UK band’s biggest live run across the US and Canada in four decades. They are excited to share that the bands opening in support for the entire tour will be Soft Cell and Modern English.

Dates get underway May 16 at Ridgefield, WA’s Cascades Amphitheater and then continue through the June 22 finale at Noblesville, IN’s Ruoff Music Center. Highlights from the Live Nation produced run include shows at such famed arenas and amphitheaters as Seattle, WA’s Climate Pledge Arena (May 17), Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum (May 22), Denver, CO’s Ball Arena (May 27), Woodlands, TX’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (May 31), Columbia, MD’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (June 10), Wantagh, NY’s Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (June 13), Mansfield, MA’s Xfinity Center (June 15), and Toronto, ON’s Budweiser Stage (June 18). Artist presales begin Wednesday, January 29 at 10:00 am (local). Local presales begin Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, January 30 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales start Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.simpleminds.com/tour.

“Been a while but absence makes the heart grow fonder,” says Jim Kerr. “Simple Minds are ecstatic at the prospect of touring so extensively in the US and Canada this coming Spring.”

The eagerly awaited tour coincides with the 40th anniversary of Simple Minds’ momentous 1985, a milestone year in their legendary career which saw them topping the world’s charts with their Billboard “Hot 100” #1 smash, “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” and RIAA Gold-certified seventh studio album Once Upon A Time, not to mention their unforgettable set in front of 135,000 fans – and a TV audience of millions – on the American leg of 1985’s Live Aid. Today sees the digital premiere of a special new 9-track edition of Once Upon A Time featuring the addition of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” and updated Ruby Anniversary artwork. Physical versions and other anniversary reissues will follow later in the year. Simple Minds will be performing “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, January 29.

SIMPLE MINDS – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2025

MAY

16 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

17 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

20 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

22 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

23 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

31 – Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion



JUNE

1 – Irving, TX – The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

4 – Rogers, AR – The Walmart AMP

5 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

11 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

13 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center

15 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

17 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

20 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

21 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

22 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.simpleminds.com/tour. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, behind-the-scenes tour, group photo in front of the stage, exclusive VIP merch item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

