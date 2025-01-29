LOVE AT FIRST SIP: International Delight® Teams Up with ‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans For “Blind Coffee Date Delivery Contest”

International Delight is celebrating its limited-edition Love Is Blind Creamers and Iced Coffee by teaming up with Love Is Blind Season 7 newlyweds Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans. Together, they’re helping single fans find their perfect flavor match with The Blind Coffee Date Delivery Contest.

If the fan-favorite Netflix series Love is Blind proves anything, it’s that “blind dates” offer the perfect opportunity to foster authentic connections. With Season 8 of Love is Blind premiering on February 14, 2025, there’s no better time for International Delight to level up coffee dating culture.

That’s why, in celebration of its new offerings, International Delight is helping one winner and their prospective match* step into the shoes of the Love is Blind participants by partaking in a once-in-a-lifetime in-person dating experience inspired by the “blind dates” on the show.

Former participants Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans will help play matchmaker, with their keen eye for authentic connection, helping to hand-select the one winner and their prospective match.* On the day of the date, Taylor and Garrett will introduce the blind date grand prize winner and their prospective match* to each other, setting them up for the perfect coffee date, while helping to break the ice by sharing advice on first impressions and ways to foster a genuine connection.**

The date will feature a personal chauffeur to take the winner and their prospective match* to and from the date, brunch and lots of flavorful coffee throughout. But that’s not all, there will be more surprises to come influenced by what Love is Blind participants experience on the show, creating an excellent opportunity to get to know their match!

“With our busy schedules, one of our favorite things to do together is enjoy each other’s company and connect over a delicious cup of coffee. Whether you’re settled down or still looking for love, we believe coffee dates – especially with your favorite flavors – can truly be special,” said Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans, married stars from Season 7 of Love is Blind. “We’re excited to partner with International Delight to bring these new show-inspired flavors to Love is Blind fans and help people fall in love in the same unconventional way we did.”

If blind coffee dates IRL aren’t your thing, another prospective match will also have a shot at love via a virtual coffee date. Despite being miles apart during the date, the lucky duo will both receive the Love is Blind Creamers to enjoy together.

Here’s how to enter The Blind Coffee Date Delivery Contest:

Creamer or Iced Coffee offerings. Upload a receipt of your purchase a video submission (minimum of 30 – 45 seconds) to InternationalDelightCoffeeDate.com introducing yourself, why you choose International Delight over plain coffee, what your ideal first date is, how inspired you to switch up your dating life and how Season 7 stars Taylor and Garrett can help you find a genuine connection. To Enter Without Purchase: legibly handprint the following on a postcard or piece of paper: first and last name, email address, date of birth, and state of residence, and mail it in an envelope with proper postage to International Delight Blind Coffee Date Delivery Contest. C/O MRI, P.O. Box 3129, Oak Park, IL 60303-3129 (must be postmarked by March 16, 2025 , and received by March 22, 2025 ). Once received, Sponsor will send the individual an email to the email address printed on the entry card (within approximately three (3) business days of receipt of the mail in entry) with a link to a website that the individual can visit to enter the Contest by uploading the video submission described above.

The official rules and more information on the promotion can be found on InternationalDelightCoffeeDate.com. Must be US resident, 21+; Ends 11:59pm CT on 3/16/25. Sponsor: Danone US, LLC, 1 Maple Ave., 3rd Floor, White Plains, NY 10605

“Sometimes blind dates can offer a unique element of surprise, like the taste of chocolate covered strawberry swirled in your cup of coffee – exactly what we hope our Blind Coffee Date Delivery Contest brings,” said Jennifer Michuda, Sr. Director, Creamers at Danone North America. “We look forward to providing Love is Blind fans and coffee and creamer fans (of course!) the ultimate blind date with unexpected, fun surprises, just like the show.”

Pick up International Delight Love is Blind Creamers and Iced Coffee for a limited time now at retailers nationwide and visit International Delight’s website or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok to learn more. International Delight is also a Title Sponsor for Love is Blind on Netflix’s ad-supported plan, so be on the lookout while watching Season 8!

*Sponsor may elect to select the Winner’s blind date from the pool of eligible entries received.

**The date will be filmed and shared on social media.