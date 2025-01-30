REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER: Guest Lineup Revealed For January 31st Episode

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.”

This week features a one-on-one interview with Peggy Noonan, Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist at The Wall Street Journal, former special assistant and speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, and author of “A Certain Idea of America: Selected Writings.” This week’s panel discussion includes Max Brooks, fellow at the Modern War Institute at West Point, author, and host of YouTube’s “Max Brooks Breaks Down”; and Dan Jones, British historian, TV presenter, journalist, and author of “Henry V – The Astonishing Rise of England’s Greatest Warrior King.”

Maher headlined his first special on HBO in 1989 and has starred in 13 solo specials for the network to date including, “Bill Maher: Be More Cynical” (2000), “I’m Swiss” (2005), “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong” (2010), “Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma” (2018), and his most recent, “#Adulting” (2022). First on “Politically Incorrect” and for more than twenty years on “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher’s 13th comedy special for the network “Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?” debuted January 10 on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.