On February 6th, Vice Press Home Video, under license from Studiocanal, unleashes the next title in its collectible VHS series—John Carpenter’s “They Live”!

Following the success of “Evil Dead II” and Dario Argento’s “Suspiria”, plus the upcoming “Alien: Romulus”, this release is a must-have for cult film collectors.

Available in two editions, both designed by Matt Ferguson and Florey:

? They Live, We Sleep Edition – Features slip-case art by Florey and one of five exclusive white screen-printed VHS tapes emblazoned with the film’s infamous slogans.

? Collector’s Edition – Showcases a double-sided cover with new art by Matt Ferguson on the front and the original key art with Roddy Piper on the reverse.

And yes, it plays! Each release contains the full film (91 min, PAL format).

? Dropping at 6 PM GMT, February 6th at Vice-Press.com. Ships from the UK—secure yours before they disappear!

They Live (We Sleep White Tape Slip Case Edition) Art By Florey

Limited Edition Of 500 (100 of each design) Screen Printed Design On White Tape

Each – £29.99 (Approx $40)

Set of 5 – £139.99 (Approx $180)

They Live Collector’s Edition

Cover Art By Matt Ferguson

Reversible Cover That Features Original VHS Art

£29.99 (Approx $40)

John Carpenter’s “They Live” is a razor-sharp blend of sci-fi, horror, and social satire that has only grown in relevance since its release in 1988. The film follows Nada (Roddy Piper), a drifter who stumbles upon a pair of sunglasses that reveal a shocking truth—society is controlled by hidden alien overlords, using subliminal messaging to manipulate the masses into obedience and consumerism. Armed with this knowledge (and a shotgun), Nada fights back, leading to some of the most iconic moments in genre cinema, including his legendary six-minute alleyway brawl with Frank (Keith David) and the unforgettable line: “I have come here to chew bubblegum and kick ass… and I’m all out of bubblegum.” A slow burn upon release, “They Live” has since become a certified cult classic, celebrated for its biting critique of capitalism, eerie parallels to modern media control, and sheer badassery. Whether you first saw it on the big screen, on VHS, or stumbled upon its memes online, it’s a film we can all agree never stops being relevant!