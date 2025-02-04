‘The Wayans Bros.: The Complete Series’ Finally Hits DVD — A Must-Have Throwback for Fans of ’90s Sitcoms!

If you grew up in the late ’80s or early ’90s, you already know what a powerhouse the Wayans family was at the time. Whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, the famous family has played a huge role in shaping the entertainment industry for decades. Their contributions to sketch comedy, stand-up, and film have made them one of the most influential comedic dynasties in Hollywood. One of the most colorful chapters in the family history kicked off in 1995 when “The Wayans Bros.” debuted on the WB.

At long last, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment has brought the iconic series to market for the first time ever as a complete set, with “The Wayans Bros.: The Complete Series” hitting DVD on February 4, 2025. Running for an impressive five seasons (for a total of 101 laugh-filled episodes), the show followed real-life brothers Shawn and Marlon Wayans as they navigated life in New York City. Blending heaping helpings of slapstick humor with a dash of witty banter, the Brothers Wayans took viewers on a weekly wild ride filled with outrageous schemes, hilarious misunderstandings, and over-the-top antics. Whether it was Marlon joining a cult, Shawn going through a mid-life crisis, or their courtroom shenanigans, the show delivered nonstop laughs and unpredictable moments that kept fans coming back for more.

Of course, you can’t talk about “The Wayans Bros.” without mentioning one of the most beloved elements: the presence of the late great John Witherspoon. Shining in his role as Pops, the duo’s father, his larger-than-life personality and unforgettable one-liners kept his comedy and on-screen work thriving for decades to come. What really makes this show pop is the undeniable chemistry between the cast, with Shawn’s straight-man routine perfectly complementing Marlon’s wild, unpredictable energy.

Alongside them, supporting actors like Lela Rochon as Shawn’s girlfriend Lisa, Jermaine ‘Huggy’ Hopkins as Dupree, Paula Jai Parker as Monique, and Phill Lewis as T.C. balanced out the series. It was this energetic mix that made it a standout in the era of Black-led sitcoms that defined television during the decade. The series also serves as a bit of a time capsule, featuring guest appearances and cameos from stars like Bernie Mac, Kim Wayans, Gary Coleman, and even hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes (who performs his hit song “Dangerous,” which was blowing up at the time!).

The release of “The Wayans Bros.: The Complete Series” on DVD is not just a nostalgic trip down memory lane but a reminder of the show’s enduring appeal. While the total package is bare-bones when it comes to special features, it still gives longtime fans a chance to relive the laughs and opens the door for a new generation to discover the hilarious and energetic world of Shawn and Marlon!

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment will release Wayans Bros.: The Complete Series to DVD for the first time ever on February 4, 2025.