‘We Beat the Dream Team’ Documentary To Debut on HBO and Max

The TNT Sports and HBO Original sports documentary WE BEAT THE DREAM TEAM, directed by Michael Tolajian (“Q Ball,” “Once Brothers”), debuts MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

WE BEAT THE DREAM TEAM reveals the little-known story of a group of college basketball players who were tasked with preparing Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan and the rest of the legendary “Dream Team” for their Olympic debut in 1992. In an unexpected twist, the college team, which featured Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Penny Hardaway, Bobby Hurley, Jamal Mashburn, Allan Houston, Rodney Rogers, and Eric Montross, shocked the NBA superstars by defeating them in a scrimmage – an outcome that ultimately helped propel the Dream Team to gold.

The 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain marked the first-time professional basketball players were allowed to compete, giving rise to the legendary Dream Team. With the exception of Duke University’s Christian Laettner, who was the lone college athlete on the team, star college players were invited to the “USA Select Team” and brought in to the prepare the NBA superstars for the Olympics. Using the only surviving VHS copy of the secret scrimmage, interviews with the USA Select Team key players and coaches, and additional rare archives, the film revisits the sole game the celebrated Dream Team lost, unspooling the story from the perspective of the college athletes.

In full-circle fashion, many of the Select Team players went on to have illustrious careers in the NBA, with Hill becoming the USA Basketball men’s national team managing director in 2021, providing the film with an especially intimate perspective to this uplifting “David and Goliath” tale.

Featured Participants: 1992 USA Select Team players Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway, Bobby Hurley, Jamal Mashburn, Allan Houston, and Rodney Rogers; USA Select Team coach Roy Williams; Dream Team player Christian Laettner; Dream Team assistant coach Mike Krzyzewski; 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team players Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton; and 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team head coach Steve Kerr.

TNT Sports in association with HBO Sports Documentaries and Blue Ox Films present WE BEAT THE DREAM TEAM. Directed by Michael Tolajian; produced by Moses Musilu and Michael Tolajian; edited by Ken Mowe. For TNT Sports: executive producers Craig Barry and Luis Silberwasser. For HBO: executive producer, Bentley Weiner; supervising producer, Abtin Motia.