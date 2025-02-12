The Magic’s Back on the Big Screen: ‘Harry Potter’ Films Return for a Limited Theatrical Event!

Tickets are on sale now for the highly anticipated nationwide theatrical return of the first four films in the Harry Potter series! Starting this week, Fathom Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to bring fans a spellbinding experience with the Harry Potter films, kicking off the Fathom Fan Favorites collection. It’s the first-ever title in this exciting new series, which will showcase iconic films and major franchises throughout 2025.

But that’s not all — this magical event includes Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (UK version) in 3D for the very first time in the U.S., plus the franchise’s first 4DX screenings in over five years, with immersive motion seats beginning February 27!

Get ready for the ultimate movie experience, with exclusive introductions by the legendary Leonard Maltin, who’ll be sharing insider knowledge and insights on each beloved film.

Don’t miss your chance to relive the magic on the big screen — grab your tickets today! — Tickets for the Fathom Fan Favorite Harry Potter film series can be purchased online at Fathom’s Harry Potter page, or at participating theater box offices.

The complete schedule for the “Fathom Fan Favorites: Harry Potter” series:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

February 13, February 20; February 27 (4DX)

Based on the first of J.K. Rowling’s popular children’s novels about Harry Potter, the live-action family adventure film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone tells the story of a boy who learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. At Hogwarts, he finds the home and the family he has never had.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (UK version) in 3D

February 13, February 20; February 27 (4DX)

Based on the first of J.K. Rowling’s popular children’s novels about Harry Potter, the live-action family adventure film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone tells the story of a boy who learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two powerful wizards and possesses unique magical powers of his own. Invited to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. At Hogwarts, he finds the home and the family he has never had.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

February 14, February 21; February 28 (4DX)

Harry Potter’s adventures continue…

After a long summer with the horrid Dursleys, Harry Potter is thwarted in his attempts to board the train to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to begin his second year. Harry’s only transportation option is a magical flying car, but, unfortunately, it crashes into a valuable (and clearly vexed) Whomping Willow.

Still, all this seems like a day in the park compared to what awaits Harry that fall within the haunted halls of Hogwarts. Chilling, malevolent voices whisper from the walls only to Harry, and it seems certain that his classmate Draco Malfoy is out to get him. Soon it’s not just Harry who is worried about survival, as dreadful things begin to happen at the school. The mysteriously gleaming foot-high words on the wall proclaim: “The Chamber of Secrets Has Been Opened. Enemies of the Heir, Beware.” But what exactly does it all mean? Harry, Hermione, and Ron do everything that is wizardly possible–including risking their own lives–to solve this 50-year-old, potentially deadly mystery.





Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

February 15, February 22; March 1 (4DX)

Sirius Black has escaped from Azkaban … and he’s coming for Harry Potter!

Harry, Ron, and Hermione return as teenagers for a third term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But Harry’s fate, and that of the entire community of wizards, looks bleak when the infamous Sirius Black–convicted of abetting evil Lord Voldemort by killing 13 people with a single curse–escapes from prison. The only clue to where Sirius is headed: The Azkaban guards heard Black muttering in his sleep “He’s at Hogwarts … He’s at Hogwarts.”

Now, even within the walls of his magical school, Harry may not be safe from a convicted killer in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 20th Anniversary

February 16, February 23; March 2 (4DX)

It’s Harry Potter’s fourth term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry!

Harry, Ron, and Hermione look forward to the international Quidditch finals. Harry dreams of spending time with the alluring Cho Chang. He wants to be a normal 14-year-old wizard . . . But Harry is not normal–even by wizarding standards.

This term, for the first time in hundreds of years, a competition will be held between three schools of wizardry, and contestants will be magically chosen for the very dangerous event. Now, as Harry’s lightning scar burns, indicating the evil presence of Lord Voldemort, the Goblet of Fire makes its final selection for the competition–Harry Potter.