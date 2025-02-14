Shout! TV Presents: A Marathon of Magic With 24 Hours of Magical TV & Movies — Streaming February 22nd!

Shout! TV has announced A Marathon of Magic, an event celebrating all things magic with classic TV and movies featuring the mystical arts. Streaming all day February 22, the marathon features classic episodes and specials from Breaking The Magician’s Code, as well as feature films Rough Magic and Magic. During the marathon, viewers will be treated to magical performances from renowned magicians, recorded exclusively for Shout! TV. See the full programming schedule below.

PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE (ALL TIMES IN EST):

3:00 AM: Rough Magic

5:00 AM: MDA Telethon Presents: Masters Of Magic

6:30 AM: MDA Telethon Presents: Ventriloquism For Dummies

8:00 AM: Magic

10:30 AM: MDA Telethon Presents: Masters Of Magic

12:00 PM: Rough Magic

2:00 PM: MDA Telethon Presents: Ventriloquism for Dummies

3:30 PM: Magic

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM: Breaking The Magician’s Code: Specials 1-5

11:00 PM: Magic

1:30 AM: MDA Telethon Presents: Masters Of Magic

The marathon can be viewed on Shout! TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.