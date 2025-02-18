CREED’S ‘SUMMER OF ‘99 AND BEYOND FESTIVAL’ Expands To Two Days, NICKELBACK To Co-Headline!

Following a massive resurgence in popularity and an overwhelming response to their long-awaited reunion in 2024, CREED is starting 2025 with the return announcement of their Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Festival — a high-energy rock festival celebrating the anthems of a generation. Now in its second year, the Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Festival follows the success of last year’s sold-out inaugural event in San Bernardino proving that demand for live rock music is stronger than ever. This year, the festival is expanding to two days with CREED being joined by Nickelback as co-headliners.

The festival will take place at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 – a location that is important in the history of both bands. This year is the 25th Anniversary since CREED first performed there in 2000 and Nickelback made their debut there in 2007 – making it the perfect place for the two juggernauts to come together. The Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Festival is the first time both bands will share the stage since 1999.

The Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Festival will feature blow out performances from Nickelback headlining Friday night with +LIVE+, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace and Lit rounding out day 1. Saturday night will consist of CREED headlining with 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon, and Fuel rounding out day two.

TICKETS: Two-day tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, February 19 at 10 AM CST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 AM CST at ticketmaster.com. Add-ons including parking, VIP clubs, and VIP experiences will all also be available for purchase through ticketmaster.com.

Friday, July 18

Nickelback

+LIVE+

Daughtry

Tonic

Our Lady Peace

Lit

Saturday, July 19

CREED

3 Doors Down

Sevendust

Mammoth WVH

Hinder

Vertical Horizon

Fuel

About CREED:

The GRAMMY® and American Music Award-winning CREED formed in Tallahassee, Florida, in 1994. The more than one billion streams between “Higher,” “My Sacrifice,” “One Last Breath,” “With Arms Wide Open,” and “My Own Prison” on Spotify alone is a testament to the band’s enduring power. Nearly 30 years after CREED’s formation, the ubiquitous anthems composed by singer Scott Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, performed for millions of fans around the world together with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall, are part of modern rock and alternative’s DNA. My Own Prison (1997) is one of the late 20th century’s biggest debuts. Human Clay (1999) and Weathered (2001) both entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. Full Circle (2009), released after a hiatus, bowed at No. 1 on the Top Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED stands alongside iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States. After an eleven-year hiatus, Creed officially reunited in July 2023 and announced that they would be headlining two different Summer of ’99 cruise festivals in April 2024 which resulted in immediate sell-outs. The band embarked on a tour of over 60 dates in 2024 across North America that resulted in countless record-breaking performances and has propelled Creed into the mainstream consciousness once again.