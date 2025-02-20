NATHAN’S FAMOUS Cans The Magic of New York Tap Water For The Ultimate Hot Dog Experience!

Nathan’s Famous , the iconic American hot dog brand, is bringing the magic of New York tap water to selected states across the country – because if you’re going to boil a hot dog, why not try it the 100% New York way. Sourced directly from the state’s most famous resource, fans can enter for a chance to get their hands on this limited edition four-pack from Feb. 20 at 2:20 p.m. EST through Feb. 21 at 2:19 p.m. EST available at www.nathansfamous.com/nytapwater . Winners will receive a four-pack completely free, including shipping, along with a coupon for a free pack of Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to make your own at home!

For the very first time, Nathan’s Famous is taking this one-of-a-kind experience nationwide, giving fans a chance to savor an authentic taste of New York. Honoring its 100% beef hot dogs’ heritage in New York since 1916, the brand is excited to introduce New York’sFamous Tap Water by Nathan’s – specially canned to help craft the perfect New York-style hot dog at home.

With the colder temperatures of winter making outdoor grilling less convenient, Nathan’s Famous is bringing the iconic taste of New York-style hot dogs to homes across the country. Simply boil Nathan’s Famous in your New York’s Famous Tap Water by Nathan’s for three to six minutes, then beef up your dish with Nathan’s recipes from the Baked Potato Dog to Sunny Side Up Dog and more.

“New York’s tap water has been a cornerstone of the state’s food culture for generations, and we know that if you want to try boiling your Nathan’s Famous the true 100% New York way, New York tap water is the best way to make it so that’s why we’ve canned it. With the chillier months making it harder to fire up the grill, Nathan’s Famous wanted to give people across the country an authentic way to experience the magic of New York’s iconic flavor at home,” said Annabelle Gladfelter, brand manager for Smithfield Foods. “With New York’s Famous Tap Water by Nathan’s, fans can build their perfect hot dog and experience a true taste of NY, no matter the weather.”

Fans can keep up-to-date with the brand and share how they make Nathan’s Famous 100% New York hot dogs at home by following @originalnathansfranks and using #NathansNYTapWater on Instagram. For additional information about Nathan’s or to try a recipe, please visit our website at www.nathansfranks.com.

Nathan’s fans in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., Arizona, Washington, Delaware, Indiana, Alabama, Nevada, Florida, Colorado, Texas, Oregon and Michigan will have the chance to enter to win a limited edition four-pack of New York’s Famous Tap Water by Nathan’s. Limited to one entry per person.

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of NC, VA, MD, OH, TN, DC, AZ, WA, DE, IN, AL, NV, FL, CO, TX, OR and MI, 18 years of age and older and the age of majority. Sweepstakes begins 2/20/25 at 2:20:01 PM ET and ends 2/21/25 at 2:19:59 PM ET. Odds of winning depends on number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules. Void where prohibited.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .