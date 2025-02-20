THE LAST OF US: Season Two Of The HBO Original Drama Series Debuts April 13th

The highly anticipated second season of HBO’s Emmy®-winning drama The Last of Us premieres Sunday, April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, with streaming available on Max. The seven-episode season continues Joel and Ellie’s gripping journey through a post-apocalyptic world filled with danger, loss, and the fight for survival.

Returning cast members include Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New cast members joining the series include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, with Catherine O’Hara guest-starring.

The Last of Us is based on the acclaimed video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® consoles. The series is written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with additional executive producers Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. Writer/co-executive producer Halley Gross also contributes to the season. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serving as production companies.

Check out the teaser posters for Season 2 below and prepare for heartbreak, action, and unforgettable performances when The Last of Us returns!