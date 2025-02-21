RAD DAY 2025: ‘RAD’ Hits Theaters with World Premiere of ‘A Rad Documentary’ on March 20th!

Utopia and Fathom Entertainment are teaming up to bring the 2025 RAD Day theatrical event to more than 700 screens in North America on March 20, 2025. This year’s one-day event will be the biggest ever, showcasing a double feature of the ’80s BMX cult classic RAD and the world premiere of A RAD DOCUMENTARY prior to the official celebration of RAD Day on March 21. Tickets are on sale now at FathomEntertainment.com and local theatre box offices in the United States and Canada.

Originally released on March 21, 1986, RAD follows a young BMX rider (Bill Allen) as he takes on a corrupt promoter to compete in a high-stakes race. Directed by Hal Needham, the film was shelved for years before gaining a devoted cult following. In 2020, Utopia restored and re-released RAD in 4K, bringing the fan-favorite film back to the big screen. Since then, RAD has become an annual theatrical event, and this year, Fathom and Utopia are expanding its reach—bringing RAD Day to more theatres across the U.S. and, for the first time, Canada.

“There’s no film radder than RAD, there’s no day radder than RAD Day“, said Utopia Head of Marketing & Distribution, Kyle Greenberg. “When we first partnered with Fathom Entertainment in 2021 to bring RAD‘s 4K restoration back to the big-screen, we couldn’t have imagined that one theatrical event would turn into an annual celebration. And we couldn’t be any more stoked for RAD Day 2025 – our biggest celebration yet – pairing the 1986 BMX classic with a World Premiere of the new A RAD DOCUMENTARY. This March 20th is going to be a special night to remember when we return to Helltrack once again!”

“’RAD Day’ is fast-becoming a cultural phenomenon for fans of the legendary ‘80s BMX classic thanks in part to our friends at Utopia and exemplifies the cinematic experience for hyperfans that Fathom Entertainment specializes in bringing to theatres,” said Shannah Miller, VP of Marketing, Fathom Entertainment. “Fathom is very pleased to expand the RADDEST celebration of the year into more theatres nationwide and for the first time, in Canada.”

Making its world premiere alongside RAD, A RAD DOCUMENTARY dives into the film’s lasting impact on BMX culture and 1980s cinema. Featuring candid interviews with cast, crew, and BMX legends, the documentary revisits the making of RAD, the iconic Helltrack sequence, and the generations of riders and fans it inspired. With insights from stars Bill Allen and Bart Conner, along with BMX pioneers Eddie Fiola, Martin Aparijo, Beatle Rosecrans, and “Hollywood” Mike Miranda, A RAD DOCUMENTARY is a must-see celebration of a film that redefined BMX on and off the screen.

“As a BMX’er, being a stunt rider in RAD was a dream come true but producing A RAD DOCUMENTARY and helping tell the story behind the film has been a full circle moment,” stated Chris Phenix, producer of A RAD DOCUMENTARY. “It’s incredible to be able to share it with the fans whose passion and dedication to the movie have made it a classic for almost 40 years. This double feature is a celebration to the film’s legacy and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Michael Kirsch, Director of A RAD DOCUMENTARY added “like a lot of ‘80s kids, I grew up watching RAD on VHS – on repeat! All these years later, getting to direct A RAD DOCUMENTARY has been a career highlight and has given me an even deeper appreciation for why RAD has become such a landmark in both BMX and ‘80s cinema. Seeing these two films together on the big screen is something truly special, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it in theaters.”

Tickets for RAD Day are now on sale at FathomEntertainment.com.