Iconic ‘MTV Unplugged’ Episodes Are Streaming For First Time On Paramount+

Paramount+ is giving fans a reason to revisit their glory days with one of its most beloved and influential series, MTV Unplugged. As part of a major streaming expansion, over 50 episodes of the live performance series have been added to Paramount+, alongside dozens more episodes of VH1 Storytellers and CMT Crossroads. This gives music lovers a chance to experience some of the most iconic acoustic performances from the past three decades.

More than 70 of the MTV Unplugged episodes have not been available for more than 20 years, making this a monumental release for fans. The newly available MTV Unplugged episodes include iconic performances from Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Paul McCartney, Oasis, R.E.M., Alanis Morissette, Alice in Chains, and Bob Dylan. These episodes span across Seasons 1-8 and 10-13, offering an intimate look into these unforgettable moments. Fans can now relive the raw, unfiltered magic that MTV Unplugged brought to audiences at its peak.

Meanwhile, the VH1 Storytellers episodes, taken from Seasons 1-9, 11-13, 15, and 16, feature standouts like David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Alicia Keys, and Elton John. These performances are widely regarded as some of the best intimate musical moments ever aired.

Since its debut in 1989, MTV Unplugged has been the stage for countless historic moments, where artists performed their hits in a stripped-back, acoustic style that allowed for greater connection with their audience. With the complete collection now available, the series continues its legacy as one of MTV’s most iconic shows.

Catch the full collection of MTV Unplugged episodes, along with VH1 Storytellers and CMT Crossroads, streaming now on Paramount+.

MTV Unplugged (Seasons 1-8, 10-13):

Aerosmith (1990)

Alanis Morissette (1999)

Alice in Chains (1996)

Alicia Keys (2005)

Allman Brothers (1990)

Annie Lenox (1992)

Arrested Development (1993)

Babyface & Friends ft. Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, K-Ci & JoJo (1997)

Bob Dylan (1994)

Bryan Adams (1997)

Chris Isaak (1995)

Cranberries (1995)

Crowded House/Tim Finn (1990)

Dashboard Confessional (2002)

Duran Duran (1993)

Elton John (1990)

Elvis Costello (1991)

Eric Clapton (1992)

Hall & Oates (1990)

Hootie & the Blowfish (1996)

Jewel (1997)

John Mellencamp (1992)

kd lang (1993)

Kiss (1995)

Korn (2007)

Lenny Kravitz (1994)

Live (1995)

Mariah Carey (1992)

Melissa Etheridge (1995)

Neil Young (1990)

Nirvana (1993)

Oasis (1996)

Paul McCartney (1991)

Paul Simon (1992)

Pearl Jam (1992)

Queensryche (1992)

R.E.M. (2001)

Rod Stewart (1993)

Seal (1996)

Shakira (2001)

Shawn Mendes (2017)

Sheryl Crow (1995)

Sinead O’Connor/The Church (1990)

Smithereens/Graham Parker (1990)

Soul Asylum (1993)

Staind (2001)

Sting (1991)

Stone Temple Pilots (1994)

The Wallflowers (1997)

Tony Bennett (1994)

Tori Amos (1996)

Uptown Show ft. Jodeci, Father MC, Mary J. Blige, Christopher Williams, Heavy D (1993)

VH1 Storytellers (Seasons 1-9, 11-13, 15-16):

Alicia Keys (2012)

Bee Gees (1997)

Billy Joel (1997, 1998)

Black Crowes (1996)

Bruce Spingsteen (2005)

Christina Aguilera (2010)

Coldplay (2005)

Counting Crows (1997)

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (2000)

Dave Matthews (1999)

Dave Matthews Band (2005)

David Bowie (1999)

Def Leppard 1999)

Ed Sheeran Live (2015)

ELO (2001)

Elton John LIVE (1997)

Elvis Costello (1996)

Eurythmics (1999)

Foo Fighters (2009)

Goo Goo Dolls (2002)

Grace Potter & The Nocturnals (2012)

Green Day (2005)

Hanson (1998)

Jewel (1999)

Jill Scott (2012)

John Mellencamp (1998)

Johnny Cash & Willie Nelson (1997)

Mary J. Blige (2008)

Melissa Etheridge (1996)

No Doubt (2000)

P!nk (2012)

Paul Simon (1997)

Pete Townshend (2000)

Phil Collins (1997)

R.E.M. (1998)

Ringo Starr (1998)

Rod Stewart (1998)

Sheryl Crow (1998)

Snoop Dogg (2008)

Stevie Nicks (1998)

Sting (1996)

Stone Temple Pilots (2000)

The Chicks (2006)

The Pretenders (1999)

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers (1999)

Tom Waits (1999)

Tony Bennett (1998)

Tori Amos (1999)

Wyclef Jean (1999)

ZZ Top (2009)

CMT Crossroads (Seasons 1-3, 5, 10-16, 18-20)

Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton (2022)

Boyz II Men & Brett Young (2019)

Brooks & Dunn and Friends (2019) – ft. Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi & Brandon Lancaster

Cheap Trick & Jennifer Nettles (2016)

Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young (2019)

Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini (2020)

John Legend & Lee Ann Womack (2014)

John Mellencamp & Darius Rucker (2017)

Kid Rock & Hank Williams, Jr. (2002)

LeAnn Rimes & Friends (2021) – ft. Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Mickey Guyton & Brandy Clark (2021)

Lindsey Buckingham & Little Big Town (2006)

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Brantley Gilbert (2015)

Lynyrd Skynyrd & Montgomery Gentry (2004)

Melissa Etheridge & Dolly Parton (2003)

Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price (2021)

Nelly & Friends (2021) – ft. Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown & Breland

Nick Jonas & Thomas Rhett (2016)

OneRepublic & Dierks Bentley (2014)

Randy Travis & The Avett Brothers (2012)

Sheryl Crow & Friends (2019) – ft. Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Lucius & more

Sheryl Crow & Willie Nelson (2002)

Stevie Nicks & Lady A (2013)

Sting & Vince Gill (2011)

The Doobie Brothers & Luke Bryan (2011)

Willie Nelson & Friends (2013) – ft. Neil Young, Jack White, Sheryl Crow, Leon Russell, Ashley Monroe, Norah Jones & Jamey Johnson