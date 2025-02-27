‘TERMINATOR™ 2D: NO FATE’ Set To Hit Home Consoles On September 5th!

Reef Entertainment has announced “Terminator 2D: NO FATE,” an officially licensed 2D action side-scroller developed by Bitmap Bureau. The game is set to launch on September 5, 2025, for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Play as Sarah Connor and the T-800 through a variety of thrilling missions as they take on the T-1000 and try to put a stop to Skynet’s plans before the human race is annihilated. Lead the Resistance as John Connor in the future, fighting on the front lines as mankind’s only hope in the War Against the Machines. In this unique story blending iconic scenes from ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.

Terminator 2D: NO FATE brings the groundbreaking action movie to life with the trademark adrenaline-pumping arcade gameplay and glorious pixel artwork the Bitmap Bureau team are known for. Check out the Making Terminator™ 2D: NO FATE Trailer for a behind-the-scenes look at how the team tackled the challenge of translating one of cinema’s most enduring cultural touchstones into a complete arcade experience, capturing the unforgettable scenes and moments that helped shape a generation.

“It’s a love letter to 80s/90s arcade games and we feel like it’s the T2 game we should have had back in our youth.” – Mike Tucker: Design Director & Programmer, Bitmap Bureau

Check out a sweet “Making Of” Trailer below:

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

Step into a classic arcade experience that pays homage to the Terminatoruniverse with authentic arcade gameplay, music and visuals built from the ground up.

Relive iconic moments and forge new paths as Sarah, John and the T-800 in a narrative featuring a mix of classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day scenes and untold Terminator stories.

Shoot, sneak and escape the T-1000’s blades in a wide array of levels, and lead the Resistance as John Connor in critical Future War missions.

Battle against the full force of Cyberdyne and Skynet’s arsenal, with multiple enemy types and adrenaline-pumping boss fights to take on.

See the world of Terminator 2: Judgment Day like never before with detailed 2D sprite artwork of your favourite characters and scenes.

Enjoy a cinematic soundtrack featuring recrafted music from the legendary Terminator 2: Judgment Day score and all-new compositions.

Aim for the highest rank in each level to reign supreme on your high score table and achieve arcade immortality.

Mix things up with multiple different game modes to unlock and choose from: Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Infinite Mode, Boss Rush, Mother of the Future and Level Training!

Physical pre-orders are now live for Terminator 2D: NO FATE.

Three physical editions are available for PS5®, PS4®, Nintendo Switch™ and Xbox One/Series X at select retailers. The Day One Edition comes with a Reversible Cover Sleeve, “Unknown Future” Cloth Poster, 25mm Collectible Metal Arcade Token, Full Colour Manual Book and Collector’s Box. The Collector’s Edition includes everything in the Day One Edition, as well as a Collector’s Tin, Steelbook®, “Fiery Visions” Cloth Poster, Premium Metal Paperweight, Flipbook and Art Book. The Online Exclusive Edition, available only on the Reef Direct Online Store, includes a special black version of the Collector’s Tin and a bonus “Steel Mill Showdown” Cloth Poster. Digital pre-orders will be coming at a later date.

Details on ports for retro platforms will be announced at a later date.

For more information and pre-order details about Terminator 2D: NO FATE, visit http://www.terminator2d.com.