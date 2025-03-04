Neil Patrick Harris Joins The Stacked Cast of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

SHOWTIME® has officially announced that Emmy® and Tony® Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Uncoupled) will guest star in the highly anticipated original series Dexter: Resurrection. Harris will take on the role of “Lowell,” adding another layer of intrigue to the revival of the hit series.

Production for Dexter: Resurrection began in January 2025 in New York, with the series set to premiere in summer 2025 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The new drama sees the return of SAG and Golden Globe® winner Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under) reprising his iconic role as Dexter Morgan.

The cast is stacked with talent, including Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas reprising his role as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott returning as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Also joining the series are Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, and Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera. James Remar will also return as Dexter’s father, Harry Morgan. Krysten Ritter is set for a guest-starring role.

The announcement follows the success of Dexter: Original Sin, the recent prequel series that explored Dexter’s evolution from student to serial killer. Debuting last year, Original Sin became SHOWTIME’s most-streamed global original series in a decade. Its season finale, which aired in February, drew 2.68 million global viewers and drove over 15 million social media engagements.

Dexter: Resurrection is helmed by showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Dexter: Original Sin, Nurse Jackie), with production led by SHOWTIME® Studios and Counterpart Studios. Michael C. Hall serves as an executive producer alongside Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris), and Lilly Burns (Russian Doll). Marcos Siega (Dexter: New Blood) takes the reins as producing director, with Monica Raymund (Dexter: Original Sin) set to direct four episodes and Siega directing six. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Stay tuned for more updates as Dexter: Resurrection prepares to bring back the darkly compelling world of Dexter Morgan this summer.