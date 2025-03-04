‘Rick and Morty: The Anime’ To Hit Blu-ray On April 29th!

Are you ready for a brand-new adventure across the multi-verse? Rick and Morty: The Anime will be available to own on Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment on April 29, 2025. The Rick and Mortyuniverse is expanded with the all-new Japanese adult anime sci-fi television series from visionary director Takashi Sano. The 10-episode series follows Rick, Morty and the rest of the Smith family in a new intergalactic adventure. Pre-order your copy today.

Synopsis: From the world of “Rick and Morty,” Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.

The Japanese and English voice actors, respectively, for “Rick and Morty: The Anime” include:

Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels

Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo

Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton

Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels

Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran