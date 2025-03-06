‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ Rides Back Into Theaters This May For Its 50th Anniversary!

The comic masterpiece Monty Python and the Holy Grail will triumphantly ride back into movie theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 4, and Wednesday, May 7, 2025, courtesy of Shout! Studios and Fathom Events, in celebration of the revered film’s 50th anniversary.

Grossing the highest box-office of any British film in the US when released in 1975, this “cult classic” comedy from the Monty Python team loosely follows the legend of King Arthur (Graham Chapman), along with his squire (Terry Gilliam) and his Knights of the Round Table (John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin), as they embark on a fearless quest in search of the elusive Holy Grail. A hysterical, historical tour-de-force from Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones.

Tickets for “Monty Python and the Holy Grail 50th Anniversary” can be purchased beginning Friday, April 4 at www.FathomEntertainment.com and participating theatre box offices.(theatres and participants are subject to change).

About Monty Python:

The comedy troupe of Monty Python was formed in 1969 by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. Their dry humor and comedic genius propelled them to international stardom and through decades of performances, which became quintessential symbols of the zeitgeist. Monty Python's Flying Circus, the original surreal sketch comedy showcase for the Monty Python team was one of the most ingenious and imaginative comedy shows ever to grace British television. Notorious religious satire, Monty Python's Life of Brian tells the story of Brian (Graham Chapman), a reluctant would-be messiah who rises to prominence as a result of a series of absurd and truly hilarious circumstances.