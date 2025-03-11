EVERCLEAR Announces “Sparkle and Fade” 30th Anniversary Tour

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the ‘90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has announced the Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour featuring special guests Local H and Sponge. Sparkle and Fade, Everclear’s platinum-selling, major-label debut album, had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit “Santa Monica,”making Everclear a household name and catapulting the band into the masses. The acclaimed collection – also featuring the singles “Heroin Girl” and “HeartsparkDollarsign” – has been hailed as “a must have for any fan of pop-punk” (Punknews) and “a tough, melodic set of gnarled post-punk hard rock” (AllMusic), with The Rolling Stone Album Guide declaring, “Sparkle and Fade was everything a radio-ready rock record should be: explosive, soul-searching, belligerent.”

Various pre-sales will be available Wednesday, March 12th and Thursday, March 13th at 10am local time daily with the public on sale commencing Friday, March 14th at 10am local time. VIP and meet & greet packages are also available. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase.

“Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear,” shares Alexakis. “Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans – old and new. We’re excited to travel the U.S. this fall with our fellow ‘90s brethren Local H and Sponge. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!”

EVERCLEAR TOUR DATES

Friday, March 21 – Orange Grove, TX @ The Post OG

Saturday, March 22 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

Saturday, March 29 – Chandler, AZ @ Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino

Saturday, April 12 – Clovis, NM @ Clovis Music Festival

Saturday, April 26 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Sunday, April 27 – Biloxi, MS @ Crawfish Music Festival

Saturday, May 3 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed

Thursday, May 8 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ The Boathouse

Friday, May 9 – Isle of Palm, SC @ Windjammer

Saturday, May 10 – Holly Springs, NC @ Ting Stadium

Friday, May 16 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

Saturday, May 17 – Ocean City, MD @ Boardwalk Rock

Friday, May 23 – Chico, CA @ Silver Dollar Fair

Saturday, May 24 – Ruidoso, NM @ Jacks Backstage

Saturday, May 31 – San Mateo, CA @ San Mateo County Fair

Saturday, June 7 – Laughlin, NV @ Edgewater E Center

Saturday, June 14 – San Jacinto, CA @ Soboba Casino Resort

Friday, June 20 – Little Eau Claire, WI @ Summer Jam

Saturday, June 21 – Manistee, MI @ Little River Casino Resort

Thursday, June 26 – Brainerd, MN @ Lakes Jam

Friday, June 27 – Wood Dale, IL @ Wood Dale Prairie Fest

Saturday, June 28 – Paw Paw, MI @ Warner Vineyards

Friday, July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Saturday, July 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Ameristar Casino and Hotel

Saturday, July 26 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Sunday, July 27 – Cumberland, MD @ Rock The Mountains

Everclear – Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, September 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Saturday, September 6 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, September 7 – Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

Tuesday, September 9 – Medford, OR @ Craterian Theater

Thursday, September 11 – Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing

Friday, September 12 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

Saturday, September 13 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sunday, September 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel

Tuesday, September 16 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

Wednesday, September 17 – Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

Friday, September 19 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Saturday, September 20 – Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall

Sunday, September 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Tuesday, September 23 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

Thursday, September 25 – Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall

Friday, September 26 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

Saturday, September 27 – Kokomo, IN @ Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion

Sunday, September 28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

Friday, October 3 – Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns

Saturday, October 4 – Sugar Hill, GA @ The Eagle Theatre

Sunday, October 5 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Tuesday, October 7 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

Wednesday, October 8 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Thursday, October 9 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

Saturday, October 11 – Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

Sunday, October 12 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Thursday, October 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Friday, October 17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Saturday, October 18 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sunday, October 19 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Tuesday, October 21 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Wednesday, October 22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Thursday, October 23 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

Friday, October 24 – Philadelphia (Bensalem), PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Saturday, October 25 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Monday, October 27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Tuesday, October 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Thursday, October 30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Saturday, November 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sunday, November 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

ABOUT EVERCLEAR

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band’s 1993 debut album, World Of Noise, released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they’d created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after and released Sparkle and Fade. To celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary in 2022, Everclear reissued World Of Noise as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with 6 bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. Adding to the celebrations that year, Everclear released a commemorative anniversary video “Everclear – 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective,” hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield.

In 2023, Everclear released their first official live album, Live at The Whisky a Go Go, showcasing the band’s acclaimed and energetic live performance. The 17-track collection, available via Sunset Blvd Records, features the live recording of the Los Angeles show on Everclear’s 30th Anniversary Tour, showcasing the hits and hidden treasures from throughout the band’s extraordinary catalog as well as two new bonus studio tracks: “Sing Away,” a powerful single addressing teen suicide, and their 2022 politically-charged single “Year Of The Tiger.” Continuing to celebrate their acclaimed decades-long career and provide the band’s dedicated fanbase with long-awaited content, Everclear released their platinum-selling album Songs From An American Movie Vol. One on vinyl for the first time ever in 2024 via Intervention Records.

In addition to his thousands of Everclear performances over the band’s lengthy career, Alexakis released his first solo album, Sun Songs, in 2019. That same year, Alexakis revealed his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) at the age of 54 and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. The now 62-year-old currently appears on the cover of PEOPLE Health (Winter/Spring 2025 issue), where he shares his positive outlook and health routine to keep his symptoms at bay, expressing, “I have a lot of gratitude.” In the story, he also references a deep cut off Sparkle and Fade, originally written for those battling addiction and sobriety, saying, “There’s a song we do called ‘Strawberry’—and the repeating line is ‘Don’t fall down, you’ll never get up.’ It’s a song of hope, really. For me it’s about surrendering to the fact that I have MS and being able to talk about and understand it.” Alexakis shows no signs of slowing down and, more than three decades later, Everclear’s enduring legacy and ongoing appeal as a live band continues.

Everclear is: Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar), Davey French (guitar), Freddy Herrera (bass), Brian Nolan (drums).