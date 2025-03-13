Shout! TV Launches “Double Take” – A New Series Where Celebrity Guests Curate Themed Double Features!

Shout! TV has announced Double Take, an all-new series where celebrity guests host and curate themed double features. Viewers can tune in for two films from Shout! TV’s catalog and exclusive content with hosts including discussions on the films.

Catherine Corcoran (Terrifier, Return to Nuke ‘Em High) will host the first event of the series themed around Women’s History Month beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on March 21st. Catherine will present K-19: The Widowmaker directed by Kathryn Bigelow followed by Misbehaviour directed by Philippa Lowthorpe in celebration of women in film. Fans can tune in for exclusive intros with Catherine as she dives deeper into the films and what they mean to her.

Double Take can be viewed on Shout! TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Freevee, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Xumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

