SUPERMAN DAY 2025: Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Offers Superman-themed Studio Tour In Celebration of Global Icon

In celebration of Superman Day on April 18, 2025, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood invites guests to embark on a Superman-themed Studio Tour as part of a special one-day event centered around Superman. The Superman-themed Studio Tour will take guests across the historic Warner Bros. 110-acre backlot, offering a look at iconic sets, the creative process behind bringing DC’s legendary storytelling to life, and a chance for fans to test their knowledge with DC-themed trivia.

Ticketholders will get the opportunity to meet legendary DC artists and attend a screening of Superman (1978) introduced by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz. Guests will also be among the first to explore rare and iconic DC props, comics, and costumes from the Warner Bros. Discovery Global Archives & Preservation Services.

“Superman has been a symbol of hope and heroism for generations, and we’re excited to celebrate his legacy in such a special way and look forward to his next big-screen adventure this summer,” said Danny Kahn, Vice President & General Manager of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with DC, DC Studios, and TCM on this exciting event as part of DC’s Summer of Superman.”

The Warner Bros. Studio Store in the tour’s Welcome Center will also showcase fine art from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The fine art pieces will feature Superman artwork available for purchase and signing. As a bonus, any DC merchandise purchase will include a free special edition comic book, while supplies last.

Tickets for the one-day Superman-themed Studio Tour event on April 18, 2025, are $89 per person and are now available at wbstudiotour.com .