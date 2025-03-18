Paramount+ Renews Sylvester Stallone’s ‘TULSA KING’ For Third Season!

Paramount+ has officially announced that its hit original series ‘Tulsa King’ will return for a third season. Production kicked off this week in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

Season two of ‘Tulsa King’ was a breakout success, ranking among the top 10 SVOD original series for Q4, alongside fellow Paramount+ hits ‘Landman’ and ‘Lioness’. This achievement marks only the second time since Nielsen began tracking SVODs (Q3 2017) that a platform other than Netflix has landed three series in the top 10.

The season two premiere drew 21.1 million global streaming viewers, setting a new record for the most-watched global premiere in Paramount+ history. The season also logged 159 million views (+894% SoS) and 6.1 million engagements (+553% SoS) on social media.

The second season followed Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) and his crew as they faced new enemies while expanding their territory in Tulsa.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the series boasts an executive production team that includes Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, Dave Erickson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner, with Paramount Global Content Distribution handling worldwide distribution.

‘Tulsa King’ joins Taylor Sheridan’s growing slate of Paramount+ originals, which includes ‘Landman,’ ‘1923,’ ‘Lioness,’ ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ ‘1883,’ and ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves.’

Seasons one and two of ‘Tulsa King’ are available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.