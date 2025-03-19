GEORGE LUCAS to Host Special ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Screening at 16th TCM Classic Film Festival!

Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has revealed Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the second film in the Star Wars trilogy, will open the 16th annual TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday, April 24th. Celebrating its 45th Anniversary, the gala presentation will bring visionary director George Lucas to present the film. The opening night launches an exhilarating weekend in the heart of Hollywood, showcasing exclusive programming themed around “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film.”

“The Empire Strikes Back is like The Godfather Part II. Yes, technically, they’re sequels, the second movie in a series. But they are so much more. Empire not only dazzled and delighted Star Wars fans, it pushed the boundaries of moviemaking, further deepening its characters and expanding the most popular cinematic universe of all time,” said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM Primetime Anchor and Official Host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. “The first Star Wars picture in 1977 ignited a new era in Hollywood and turned a generation of young people into passionate movie fans for life. Then, somehow, three years later, along comes Empire, which might even be better. It’s a stunning accomplishment and surely stands one of the great achievements in the history of film.”

Widely considered one of the greatest sequels in film history, and winner of two Academy Awards, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back explores themes of reliance, self-discovery, sacrifice, and the consequences of betrayal. The film stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, David Prowse, Kenny Baker, Peter Mayhew, James Earl Jones, and Frank Oz. Filled with iconic twists and a shocking cliffhanger; the movie continues to be a major cinematic influence today with a legacy that is undeniable.

TCM previously announced filmmaker and founder of the American Film Institute George Stevens, Jr. as the Robert Osborne Award recipient, which recognizes an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations. Stevens will present the Hollywood premiere of the 4K restoration of George Stevens: A Filmmaker’s Journey, the acclaimed film he wrote and directed about his Oscar winning father. Additionally, the festival will pay tribute to director and producer Michael Schultz whose work has left a lasting impact on film.

TCM has also recently announced several additional titles that will screen during the 16th TCM Classic Film Festival including:

THE FABULOUS BAKER BOYS (1989) – with Michelle Pfeiffer

THE RITZ (1976) – with Rita Moreno

BABE (1995) – with James Cromwell

THE LADY EVE (1941) – with Bill Hader

CINDERELLA (1950) – with Mario Cantone and Leonard Maltin

APOCALYPSE NOW (1978) – in 70mm

DAISY KENYON (1947) – nitrate print

SPIRITED AWAY (2001)

MOTHRA (1961)

EARTH VS. THE FLYING SAUCERS (1956)

PAT AND MIKE (1952)

CAREFREE (1938)

FANTASTIC VOYAGE (1966)

THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING MAN (1957)

TCM Primetime Host Ben Mankiewicz will serve as official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The festival’s official hotel and central gathering point will be The Hollywood

Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards® ceremony. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will also offer special rates for Festival attendees. Screenings and events during the festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX®, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre, and a return to the historic El Capitan Theatre.

About 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival

Movie lovers from around the globe will descend upon Hollywood for the 16th edition of the TCM Classic Film Festival, set to take place Thursday, April 24 – Sunday, April 27, 2025. Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events, and more.

This year’s festival theme is “Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film.”

For more news and information, please visit http://tcm.com/festival.