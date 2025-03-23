JONAS BROTHERS Announce Dates For “JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM” Tour

To kick off the highly anticipated JONASCON, Jonas Brothers revealed tour details for their massive “JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM” tour – a powerful, full-circle celebration of their 20-year journey from performing in malls to headlining the biggest stadiums in the world. The brothers, who just released their new single “Love Me To Heaven,” exclusively shared the tour news this past Friday on Good Morning America – watch HERE

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” said the Jonas Brothers. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet.

Marshmello will join the tour for the 10 iconic stadium shows, bringing his chart-topping hits — including his iconic collabs with the brothers — to life in a high-energy set that keeps the party going all night. In addition, The All-American Rejects and Boys LIke Girls will join as special guests in select cities.

Kicking off August 10th at MetLife Stadium, this 43-date tour promises a one-of-a-kind experience for fans. The band will return to iconic venues like Dodger Stadium in LA, Rogers Centre in Toronto, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Globe Life Field in Arlington, while also debuting at several new stadiums and arenas from August through November.

Each night will take fans on a full, career-spanning journey — with dedicated sets from every chapter of Jonas including Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas’ solo career, Joe Jonas’ solo work, and DNCE — all leading up to an unforgettable headlining performance from the Jonas Brothers.

? Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM ET at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers. The Artist Presale will run Thursday, March 27 from 10am local time to 3pm local time.

? General on-sale begins Friday, March 28 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

?The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed 20 year anniversary Jonas Brothers VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

JONAS BROTHERS: “JONAS20: Living the Dream” TOUR DATES

*With Marshmello

+With The All-American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

Sun Aug 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*+

Tue Aug 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*+

Thu Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*+

Sun Aug 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+

Thu Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*#

Sat Aug 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*#

Tue Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*#

Thu Aug 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*#

Sun Aug 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*#

Sat Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium*#

Thu Sep 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena#

Sat Sep 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center#

Mon Sep 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena#

Thu Sep 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center#

Fri Sep 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center#

Sun Sep 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Sun Oct 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena#

Fri Oct 04 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#

Sun Oct 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena#

Tue Oct 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Wed Oct 08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+

Fri Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+

Sun Oct 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum+

Tue Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+

Thu Oct 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Fri Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+

Sat Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+

Sun Oct 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+

Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+

Fri Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+

Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+

Tue Oct 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+

Sat Nov 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+

Sun Nov 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Tue Nov 04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Wed Nov 05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+

Thu Nov 06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+

Sat Nov 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+

Sun Nov 09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+

Tue Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+

Wed Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+

Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+