‘Ben 10: The Complete Series’ Set TO Hit DVD For The First Time Ever This May!

Cartoon Network’s Emmy® Award-winning animated sci-fi series is coming to DVD for the first time ever, with the release of Ben 10: The Complete Series on May 13, 2025. Get ready to binge on all 227 episodes of the beloved series starring the alien changing Ben Tennyson on his intergalactic alien-fighting adventures, plus 2 full-length movies Ben 10: Secret of The Omnitrix and Ben 10: Destroy all Aliens. Pre-order your copy today!

ABOUT BEN 10: THE COMPLETE SERIES:

Follow Ben Tennyson’s epic journey from an everyday, average kid to a legendary teenage hero across four action-packed series. With the Omnitrix – a powerful device that lets him transform into incredible alien heroes – at his side and the help of his cousin Gwen, he battles powerful villains, uncovers hidden alien worlds, and saves the galaxy time and time again! Whether Ben’s facing classic goes, unlocking ultimate transformations or stepping into a new era, every adventure proves that it’s always Hero Time!

The global juggernaut Ben 10 franchise debuted on Cartoon Network in 2005 and also includes Ben 10: Alien Force, and Ben 10: Ultimate Alien, Ben 10: Omniverse, as well as a series of television movies. The franchise also spawned licensed retail merchandise that thrives around the world and continues its appeal from generation to generation.