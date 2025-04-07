LITTLE BIG TOWN Announces Dates For 2025 Summer Tour

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group Little Big Town is hitting the road in 2025 with their Summer Tour ’25, bringing their signature harmonies and unforgettable live show to amphitheaters across North America. Fans can watch the tour trailer HERE.

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off on July 24 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR and makes stops in St. Louis, Saratoga Springs, Holmdel, Toronto, Tampa, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion on September 13.

Summer Tour ‘25 will feature powerhouse direct support from Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Russell Dickerson, with Carter Faith and Shelby Lynne opening select shows. The tour follows Little Big Town’s celebrated 2024 performances and marks the band’s first full summer headline run since 2019.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with the Little Big Town presale beginning Tuesday, April 8 at 12PM local time through Thursday, April 10 at 10PM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 11 at 10AM local time at littlebigtown.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, Meet & Greet and photo op with Little Big Town, guided backstage tour, limited edition autographed tour poster & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

LITTLE BIG TOWN 2025 TOUR DATES:

July 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP *

July 25 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

July 26 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

July 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC †

August 1 – Syracuse, NY – Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview †

August 2 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater †

August 7 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion ‡

August 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

August 9 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

August 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage †

August 15 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre †

August 16 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center †

August 21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre §

August 22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ‡

August 23 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater §

August 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre †

August 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

August 30 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre †

September 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

September 5 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

September 6 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre #

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center †

September 12 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live †

September 13 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion †

*With support from Carly Pearce and Carter Faith

† With support from Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne

‡ With support from Carter Faith

With support from Ashley McBryde and Carter Faith

# With support from Russell Dickerson and Carter Faith

ABOUT LITTLE BIG TOWN

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA, and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook – burst onto the music scene 25 years ago with smash hits “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.” The band’s breakthrough albums Tornado and PainKiller produced multiple No. 1 singles, including “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” and “Day Drinking,” as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of 2015 “Girl Crush.” 2017’s The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts to critical acclaim and features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, “Better Man,” as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, “When Someone Stops Loving You.” In January 2020, the band released their self-produced ninth studio album, Nightfall, which once again hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated songs “The Daughters,” “Over Drinking” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” – the latter of which has reached almost 400 million global streams. In September 2022, they released their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, which debuted as the Top Country Album released by a Group in 2022. To date, Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home over 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People’s Choice, CMA, and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award. To celebrate their 25th anniversary Little Big Town released their first-ever career-spanning Greatest Hitsalbum last fall, which features collaborations with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, and Sugarland. The band also released its first-ever Christmas album last year, The Christmas Record. Little Big Town will once again hit the road this year as they bring their extensive catalog to play amphitheaters nationwide on Little Big Town Summer Tour ‘25, with direct support by Wynonna Judd, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Russell Dickerson, along with openers Carter Faith and Shelby Lynne.