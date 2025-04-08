RZA-Directed ‘A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre’ Doc Set for Worldwide Digital Release May 6th!

Breaking Glass Pictures proudly announces the worldwide digital release of A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on May 6, 2025. Directed by RZA and Gerald K. Barclay, this electrifying documentary captures Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary 2021 performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, backed by the 60-piece Colorado Symphony Orchestra, blending hip-hop and classical music in a groundbreaking collaboration.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring A Wu-Tang Experience to audiences worldwide,” said Rich Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures. “This film is more than just a concert—it’s a cultural event that highlights Wu-Tang Clan’s lasting influence on music and their ability to push creative boundaries. Fans new and old will experience a moment in hip-hop history like never before.”

The film features stunning live renditions of Wu-Tang classics like C.R.E.A.M. and Protect Ya Neck, as well as a special live-score screening of the martial arts classic The 36th Chamber of Shaolin. Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Wu-Tang Clan members, classical musicians, and music historians provide deeper insight into hip-hop’s evolving place within the world of prestigious musical genres.

Co-director Gerald Barclay shared his excitement about partnering with Breaking Glass Pictures:

“I chose to work with Rich Wolff and his team because of their dedication to championing independent voices and culturally significant stories. Wu-Tang Clan’s legacy is global, and this documentary captures a historic moment that deserves to be shared far and wide.”

Prior to Breaking Glass Pictures’ acquisition, the film premiered on PBS in November 2024, with a special screening at Lincoln Center highlighting its cultural and musical significance.