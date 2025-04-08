SIXX:A.M. To Release ‘Prayers for the Damned & Blessed’ Deluxe Edition In June!

SIXX:A.M., the acclaimed hard rock trio featuring Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, guitarist ASHBA, and vocalist/producer James Michael, is set to release PRAYERS FOR THE DAMNED & BLESSED DELUXE EDITION on June 6, 2025, via Endurance Music Group. The new album will be available as a special limited-edition SMOKE COLORED 3 LP set as well as being available on all streaming platforms.

Nearly a decade after the release of their 2016 albums Prayers for the Damned and Prayers for the Blessed, this deluxe edition set features both albums together with brand-new renditions of “Maybe It’s Time” (Piano Version), “Prayers for the Damned” (Piano Version), and an alternative mix of “We Will Not Go Quietly.”

Originally formed in 2007, SIXX:A.M. emerged as a passion project for Sixx, initially coming together to record a companion soundtrack for his NY Times best-selling memoir, The Heroin Diaries. Over the years, the trio toured the globe and released six studio albums, a live album, multiple hit singles, including “Life Is Beautiful”, “Stars”, “Lies of the Beautiful People”, and from Prayers for the Blessed – “Maybe It’s Time”. SIXX:A.M. announced their hiatus in 2021, marking the end of an era for the band.

With over 500 million streams across digital platforms, SIXX:A.M.’s music continues to resonate with fans worldwide. As the first time both original albums have been available on vinyl in years, this is a must-have for collectors of rock history and fans alike.

