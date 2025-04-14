STEVIE NICKS Announces New Dates For 2025 Solo Tour

Following a celebrated run of performances, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced a new leg of tour dates for summer and fall 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the nine newly added shows will bring the iconic artist to cities across North America, including Boston, Toronto, Tampa, Las Vegas, and more. Nicks will continue to enchant audiences with her unmistakable voice, poetic lyrics, and transcendent live performances.

TICKETS: General on sale begins Friday, April 18 at 10 AM local at livenation.com.

STEVIE NICKS 2025 TOUR DATES:

^Tickets on Sale Friday, April 18

Tue Aug 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^

Fri Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena^

Tue Aug 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center^

Sat Aug 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center^

Wed Aug 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena^

Sat Aug 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Tue Oct 07 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^

Sat Oct 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena^

Wed Oct 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^

* With Billy Joel, On Sale Now

Fri Aug 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

Sat Oct 04 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium*

Sat Oct 18 – New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome*

Sat Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field*

About Stevie Nicks

Legendary singer, songwriter, and storyteller Stevie Nicks is one of rock and roll’s most successful, inimitable, and groundbreaking artists. As a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, she is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold more than 220 million albums. Having captivated audiences for decades with her iconic live performances, distinctive songwriting, and constant cultural influence, Nicks continues to be an inspiration and mentor to younger performers.

A member of Fleetwood Mac since 1974, the band’s enduring spirit stands for an incredible body of music – including Rumours, one of the best-selling albums of all time – that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years. In October 2020, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert was released at select cinemas, drive-ins and exhibition spaces around the world for two nights only. The sold-out film offered audiences a virtual front-row seat to the magic Nicks brought on her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour.